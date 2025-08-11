Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

TOP 10 ROOKIE RANKINGS

NOTE: Players on this list are eligible for the Calder Trophy, which is given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

---

1. Ivan Demidov, F, MTL

NHL.com fantasy rank: 112

2. Michael Misa, F, SJS

NHL.com fantasy rank: 146

3. Alexander Nikishin, D, CAR

NHL.com fantasy rank: 177

4. Jimmy Snuggerud, F, STL

NHL.com fantasy rank: 182

5. Ryan Leonard, F, WSH

NHL.com fantasy rank: 183

6. Zeev Buium, D, MIN

NHL.com fantasy rank: 184

7. Zayne Parekh, D, CGY

NHL.com fantasy rank: 185

8. Isaac Howard, F, EDM

NHL.com fantasy rank: N/A

9. Ville Koivunen, F, PIT

NHL.com fantasy rank: N/A

10. Gabe Perreault, F, NYR

NHL.com fantasy rank: N/A

---

Other rookies to consider:

Matthew Schaefer, D, NYI

Sam Dickinson, D, SJS

Yaroslav Askarov, G, SJS

Anton Frondell, F, CHI

James Hagens, F, BOS

Sam Rinzel, D, CHI

Maxim Shabanov, F, NYI

Rutger McGroarty, F, PIT

Matt Savoie, F, EDM

Calum Ritchie, F, NYI