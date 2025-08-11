NHL.com ranks the top 10 rookies in standard fantasy hockey leagues for the 2025-26 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Demidov, Misa lead class; Nikishin, Parekh, Buium have high upside
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
TOP 10 ROOKIE RANKINGS
NOTE: Players on this list are eligible for the Calder Trophy, which is given annually to the best rookie in the NHL as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
---
1. Ivan Demidov, F, MTL
NHL.com fantasy rank: 112
2. Michael Misa, F, SJS
NHL.com fantasy rank: 146
3. Alexander Nikishin, D, CAR
NHL.com fantasy rank: 177
4. Jimmy Snuggerud, F, STL
NHL.com fantasy rank: 182
5. Ryan Leonard, F, WSH
NHL.com fantasy rank: 183
6. Zeev Buium, D, MIN
NHL.com fantasy rank: 184
7. Zayne Parekh, D, CGY
NHL.com fantasy rank: 185
8. Isaac Howard, F, EDM
NHL.com fantasy rank: N/A
9. Ville Koivunen, F, PIT
NHL.com fantasy rank: N/A
10. Gabe Perreault, F, NYR
NHL.com fantasy rank: N/A
---
Other rookies to consider:
Matthew Schaefer, D, NYI
Sam Dickinson, D, SJS
Yaroslav Askarov, G, SJS
Anton Frondell, F, CHI
James Hagens, F, BOS
Sam Rinzel, D, CHI
Maxim Shabanov, F, NYI
Rutger McGroarty, F, PIT
Matt Savoie, F, EDM
Calum Ritchie, F, NYI