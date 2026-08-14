As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Minnesota Wild players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2026-27
Kaprizov, Boldy should be early round locks; Wallstedt among best young goalies
© David Berding/Getty Images
1. Kirill Kaprizov, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 7
Kaprizov was tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (45) last season and ranks sixth in that category (203 in 342 games) since 2021-22. Kaprizov, who has had at least 40 goals, 14 power-play goals, 30 power-play points and 250 shots on goal in four of his past five seasons, is 10th in the NHL in points per game (1.20; minimum 100 games) since he entered the League in 2020-21 and ranks sixth during the past three seasons (1.24). The 29-year-old tied his career high in power-play goals (19) last season and ranks fourth in the NHL in that category since 2021-22 (73). Kaprizov's shot volume, playmaking, goal scoring prowess and production on the power play are why he's once again in the top 10 overall of NHL.com's fantasy rankings, making him worthy of a first-round pick in standard redraft leagues.
NHL.com point projection: 96
2. Matt Boldy, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 10
Boldy set NHL career highs in goals (42 in 76 games; tied for ninth in NHL), points (85), power-play goals (11), power-play points (30), short-handed goals (four; tied for second in NHL) and ice time (20:34 per game) last season. The 25-year-old, who was tied for fourth in wrist shot goals (23) last season, has at least 25 goals, 20 power-play points and 225 shots on goal in four straight seasons and is one of three players to have at least 120 goals (129), 1,000 shots on goal (1,007), 200 hits (210) and 180 blocked shots (185) since 2022-23 (others: Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews). Boldy, who is tied with Kaprizov for the team lead in game-winning goals (20; tied for 10th in NHL) since 2023-24, has the potential to score 50 goals if he plays with Kaprizov at 5-on-5 and has a full season with defenseman Quinn Hughes. Boldy should be considered in the first two rounds of standard fantasy drafts, especially in leagues with shots on goal and power-play points.
NHL.com point projection: 90
3. Quinn Hughes, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 12
Hughes, who had 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 48 games with the Wild after he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks last season, ranked highly among NHL defensemen in points (76 in 74 games; fifth), assists (69; second), power-play points (34; first) and shots on goal (187; tied for ninth) between Minnesota and Vancouver. Evan Bouchard (66 points in 50 games) of the Edmonton Oilers was the only defenseman to have more points than Hughes after he made his debut with the Wild on Dec. 14. Since Hughes' first full NHL season in 2019-20, he ranks among the League leaders at his position in assists (416; first), primary assists (211; first), power-play points (210; first), points (482; second) and even-strength points (269; second). Hughes, who led the NHL last season in ice time per game (27:44), is one of three Wild players ranked in the top 12 overall and has the potential to finish first among fantasy defensemen this season.
NHL.com point projection: 86
4. Jesper Wallstedt, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 55
The 23-year-old played 35 games, won 18 games, had a 2.61 goals-against average, .916 save percentage (second in NHL, minimum 25 games) and four shutouts (tied for third) as a rookie last season. Wallstedt, who played five NHL games in the previous two seasons before his first full season in the League in 2025-26, started 10 of Minnesota's 11 postseason games, going 5-5 with a 2.77 GAA and .909 save percentage. With goalie Filip Gustavsson expected to miss the start of this season while recovering from offseason hip surgery, Wallstedt has top 10 upside at his position in redraft leagues and is the No. 1 goalie in the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.
NHL.com win projection: 33
5. Brock Faber, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 93
Faber set NHL career highs in points (51 in 80 games), goals (15) and shots on goal (173) in 80 games last season, and had 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 29 shots on goal in 11 postseason games. Faber, who played on a defense pair with Quinn Hughes at 5-on-5 after the Wild acquired him from the Canucks last season, had 46 points (13 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games following Hughes' Wild debut Dec. 14, 2025 (regular season and postseason combined). Faber was one of three NHL defensemen to have at least 10 goals, 170 shots on goal and 140 blocked shots (150) last season (others: Rasmus Andersson, Moritz Seider). Faber, who brings exposure to Hughes, is a fringe top 15 defenseman in NHL.com's fantasy rankings, making him worthy of a middle-round pick in redraft leagues.
NHL.com point projection: 57
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Other MIN players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Potential draft bargains: Joel Eriksson Ek, F (point projection: 60); Ryan Hartman, F (point projection: 49)
Sleeper: Blake Coleman, F (point projection: 48)
Breakout candidates: Danila Yurov, F (point projection: 45); Maxim Shabanov, F (point projection: 40)
Bounce-back candidate: Bobby Brink, F (point projection: 41)
Hit specialist: Yakov Trenin, F
Key injury: Filip Gustavsson, G
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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