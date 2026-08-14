Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2026-27

3. Quinn Hughes, D

NHL.com fantasy rank: 12

Hughes, who had 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 48 games with the Wild after he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks last season, ranked highly among NHL defensemen in points (76 in 74 games; fifth), assists (69; second), power-play points (34; first) and shots on goal (187; tied for ninth) between Minnesota and Vancouver. Evan Bouchard (66 points in 50 games) of the Edmonton Oilers was the only defenseman to have more points than Hughes after he made his debut with the Wild on Dec. 14. Since Hughes' first full NHL season in 2019-20, he ranks among the League leaders at his position in assists (416; first), primary assists (211; first), power-play points (210; first), points (482; second) and even-strength points (269; second). Hughes, who led the NHL last season in ice time per game (27:44), is one of three Wild players ranked in the top 12 overall and has the potential to finish first among fantasy defensemen this season.

NHL.com point projection: 86