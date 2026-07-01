Welcome to the 2026-27 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since 12 p.m. ET on July 1, 2026. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
2026-27 NHL Trade Tracker
Official deals since July 1, 2026
JULY 1: Edmonton Oilers acquire goalie Devon Levi and a 7th-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres for a 3rd-round pick in 2028. | Levi traded to Oilers by Sabres
JULY 1: New York Rangers acquire goalie Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins for forward Kalle Vaisanen. | Korpisalo traded to Rangers by Bruins
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.