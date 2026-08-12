Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2026-27

2. Matthew Tkachuk, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 24

While injuries have limited him over the past two seasons, Matthew Tkachuk should quickly return to being a top 25 overall player considering he's fully healthy and his team traded for his younger brother this offseason. Matthew led Florida in points per game (1.10; 34 in 31 games) and was tied for second in multigoal games (three) last season despite not making his debut until Jan. 19. The elder Tkachuk brother is a three-time 30-goal scorer and two-time 100-point performer over his 10 NHL seasons, and has scored more than 30 power-play points in each of his past two healthy seasons (36 in 2022-23; 32 in 2023-24). At 28 years old, Matthew is just entering his prime years with the chance to prove he remains an elite NHL player. He is ranked just behind his younger brother and worthy of creating a forward stack with two of your early picks in redraft formats.

NHL.com point projection: 87

3. Sam Reinhart, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 37

Reinhart was yet another Panthers player who missed time with injuries last season but still led them in goals (29 in 64 games), points (61), power-play points (25), and game-winning goals (six), while finishing tied for the team lead in short-handed points (four). Over the past three seasons (dating to 2023-24), Reinhart has a League-leading 13 short-handed goals, is second in the NHL in power-play goals (51; behind Leon Draisaitl, 53) and is tied for fourth in goals per game (0.56; 125 in 225 games). Since being traded to the Panthers from the Buffalo Sabres prior to the 2021-22 season, Reinhart has averaged exactly a point per game (385 in 385 games) and could see a similar level of production in Florida's loaded top-six forward group.

NHL.com point projection: 84