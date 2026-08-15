As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Montreal Canadiens players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2026-27
Suzuki 1st-round target in redraft leagues; Hutson among 4 players in top 12 of keeper, dynasty rankings
© Matt Garies/NHLI
1. Nick Suzuki, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 15
Suzuki set NHL career highs and ranked among the League leaders in points (101; sixth), assists (72; fifth), power-play points (43; second) and face-off wins (731; 11th) last season. The 27-year-old became the first Canadiens player with a 100-point season in 40 years (Mats Naslund had 110 in 1985-86). Montreal's captain played all 82 games for the fifth consecutive season and set a new NHL career high in points in each of them. Suzuki had at least one point in 63 games last season, second-most in the League behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (68). He is a fringe top 10 forward in NHL.com's fantasy rankings and should be a first round target in redraft leagues.
NHL.com point projection: 98
2. Cole Caufield, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 19
Caufield is coming off a historic regular season when he became Montreal's first 50-goal scorer in 36 years (Stephane Richer, 51 in 1989-90) when the Canadiens (48-24-10; 106 points) had their second-highest points total over that span behind 110 in 2014-15. Though Caufield (51 goals) finished second to Nathan MacKinnon (53 goals) in the race for the Maurice Richard Trophy, he had a League-leading 12 game-winning goals, the most for the franchise since Guy Lafleur scored 13 in 1978-79. Caufield, who also led the NHL in overtime goals (five), has the most goals (88) in the NHL over the previous two seasons combined and the sixth-most shots on goal (812) over the previous three seasons. The 25-year-old is ranked close behind his frequent linemate, Suzuki, in NHL.com's fantasy rankings and is worth targeting in the first two rounds of most fantasy drafts.
NHL.com point projection: 92
3. Lane Hutson, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 25
In a season after he became Montreal's second Calder Trophy winner in the expansion era (since 1967-68) after goalie Ken Dryden in 1972, Hutson continued to rewrite franchise records when he became the first Canadiens defenseman with a 75-point season in 40 years (Larry Robinson, 82 points in 1985-86). He led defensemen in multi-assist games (16) last season and ranked highly at the position in points (78; fourth), assists (66; third), multipoint games (20; tied for fourth), game-winning goals (three; tied for ninth) and fantasy points in standard leagues (624.6; 10th). The Canadiens are the only team with four players in the top 12 of the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats; Hutson is fourth overall in those rankings and second among defensemen behind Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders.
NHL.com point projection: 80
4. Juraj Slafkovsky, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 51
Slafkovsky lived up to being a breakout candidate last season by setting NHL career highs in several offensive categories including goals (30), assists (43), points (73), power-play goals (15; tied for seventh in NHL), power-play points (28), shots on goal (180) and game-winning goals (four). The 22-year-old was the only NHL player last season with at least 30 goals, 100 hits (105) and 60 blocks (78). The line of Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky remained one of the elite forward trios in the League last season, ranking fifth in 5-on-5 goals (33) when on the ice together. Slafkovsky's category coverage and elite offensive upside make him a fringe top 50 overall fantasy player in NHL.com's rankings.
NHL.com fantasy point projection: 75
5. Ivan Demidov, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 74
Last season, Demidov led rookies in points (62), assists (43), power-play points (20) and multipoint games (14; tied with Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks) while ranking highly in the class in power-play goals (seven; second), even-strength points (42; tied for second), game-winning goals (four; tied for third) and shots on goal (127; ninth). Demidov, the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, could see an increase in power-play ice time on Montreal's first unit, which brings exposure to the four players already listed above. The 20-year-old has breakout potential and is a fringe top 10 player in NHL.com's fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings.
NHL.com win projection: 70
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Other MTL players on preseason draft lists:
Potential draft bargain: Alex Newhook, F (point projection: 49)
Bounce-back candidates: Noah Dobson, D (point projection: 55); Zachary Bolduc, F (point projection: 46)
Rookies to watch: Jacob Fowler, G (win projection: 15); David Reinbacher, D
Sleeper: Oliver Kapanen, F (point projection: 46)
Deep sleepers: Jake Evans, F (point projection: 45): Mike Matheson, D (point projection: 38)
Hits and blocks specialist: Kaiden Guhle, D
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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