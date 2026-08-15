Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2026-27

2. Cole Caufield, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 19

Caufield is coming off a historic regular season when he became Montreal's first 50-goal scorer in 36 years (Stephane Richer, 51 in 1989-90) when the Canadiens (48-24-10; 106 points) had their second-highest points total over that span behind 110 in 2014-15. Though Caufield (51 goals) finished second to Nathan MacKinnon (53 goals) in the race for the Maurice Richard Trophy, he had a League-leading 12 game-winning goals, the most for the franchise since Guy Lafleur scored 13 in 1978-79. Caufield, who also led the NHL in overtime goals (five), has the most goals (88) in the NHL over the previous two seasons combined and the sixth-most shots on goal (812) over the previous three seasons. The 25-year-old is ranked close behind his frequent linemate, Suzuki, in NHL.com's fantasy rankings and is worth targeting in the first two rounds of most fantasy drafts.

NHL.com point projection: 92

3. Lane Hutson, D

NHL.com fantasy rank: 25

In a season after he became Montreal's second Calder Trophy winner in the expansion era (since 1967-68) after goalie Ken Dryden in 1972, Hutson continued to rewrite franchise records when he became the first Canadiens defenseman with a 75-point season in 40 years (Larry Robinson, 82 points in 1985-86). He led defensemen in multi-assist games (16) last season and ranked highly at the position in points (78; fourth), assists (66; third), multipoint games (20; tied for fourth), game-winning goals (three; tied for ninth) and fantasy points in standard leagues (624.6; 10th). The Canadiens are the only team with four players in the top 12 of the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats; Hutson is fourth overall in those rankings and second among defensemen behind Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders.

NHL.com point projection: 80