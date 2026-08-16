Nashville Predators fantasy projections for 2026-27

2. Roman Josi, D

NHL.com fantasy rank: 95

Since 2021-22 (past five seasons combined), Josi ranks third among NHL defensemen in points (333 in 350 games) behind Cale Makar (413 in 369 games) and Quinn Hughes (388 in 378 games). Despite being limited to 68 games last season, Josi ranked highly among defensemen in goals (13; tied for 16th), assists (42; 16th), points (55; tied for 17th), power-play points (24; tied for ninth) and shots on goal (181; 11th). Josi, who also has a high offensive ceiling from the past (96 points in 2021-22), is worth prioritizing anytime around the top 75 overall and a fringe top 15 defenseman option in NHL.com's fantasy rankings for redraft leagues.

NHL.com point projection: 80

3. Steven Stamkos, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 100

Stamkos bounced back last season by scoring 42 goals (tied for ninth in NHL; led Nashville) and is quietly tied for the seventh-most 40-goal seasons in League history (eight). He ranked second in game-winning goals (10) and was tied for 10th in power-play goals (14). He was also one of three 40-goal scorers with at least 80 hits (89) last season; the others were Forsberg, his teammate, and Tage Thompson (40 goals, 85 hits). Stamkos, an eight-time 80-point producer and five-time 90-point producer (all with Tampa Bay Lightning), is a potential fantasy draft bargain at 36 years old.

NHL.com point projection: 70