As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Nashville Predators players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Nashville Predators fantasy projections for 2026-27
Forsberg remains fringe top 50 overall player; Josi worth prioritizing around top 75
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1. Filip Forsberg, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 67
Forsberg led the Predators in points (75 in 82 games), even-strength goals (29) and shots on goal (246; 16th in NHL) last season and was among the League leaders in goals overall (40; tied for 13th). In addition to his high offensive ceiling (94 points in 2023-24) from the past, he was the only player in the NHL with at least 75 points, 100 hits (124) and to average 3.00 shots on goal per game. Forsberg, who turned 32 on Aug. 13, remains a fringe top 50 overall player in NHL.com's fantasy rankings for redraft leagues and one of the safest left-wing options for category coverage.
NHL.com point projection: 80
2. Roman Josi, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 95
Since 2021-22 (past five seasons combined), Josi ranks third among NHL defensemen in points (333 in 350 games) behind Cale Makar (413 in 369 games) and Quinn Hughes (388 in 378 games). Despite being limited to 68 games last season, Josi ranked highly among defensemen in goals (13; tied for 16th), assists (42; 16th), points (55; tied for 17th), power-play points (24; tied for ninth) and shots on goal (181; 11th). Josi, who also has a high offensive ceiling from the past (96 points in 2021-22), is worth prioritizing anytime around the top 75 overall and a fringe top 15 defenseman option in NHL.com's fantasy rankings for redraft leagues.
NHL.com point projection: 80
3. Steven Stamkos, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 100
Stamkos bounced back last season by scoring 42 goals (tied for ninth in NHL; led Nashville) and is quietly tied for the seventh-most 40-goal seasons in League history (eight). He ranked second in game-winning goals (10) and was tied for 10th in power-play goals (14). He was also one of three 40-goal scorers with at least 80 hits (89) last season; the others were Forsberg, his teammate, and Tage Thompson (40 goals, 85 hits). Stamkos, an eight-time 80-point producer and five-time 90-point producer (all with Tampa Bay Lightning), is a potential fantasy draft bargain at 36 years old.
NHL.com point projection: 70
4. Ryan O'Reilly, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 139
O'Reilly quietly led the Predators in assists (49; tied career high from 2018-19, 2019-20) and even-strength points (51) last season and was tied with Forsberg for the team lead in points per game (0.91). O'Reilly (74 points) finished one point behind Forsberg for Nashville's lead and had the second-most points in a season of his NHL career behind 77 in 2018-19. The 35-year-old is another veteran fantasy draft bargain from Nashville and remains a fixture on the first power play with Forsberg, Josi and Stamkos, making him a safe fantasy center option attainable outside the top 120 overall.
NHL.com point projection: 69
5. Juuse Saros, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 189
Saros led the NHL in saves (1,519) last season, ranked second in games played (59; behind Karel Vejmelka's 64) and was tied for 13th in wins (28) despite the Predators missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Since 2021-22 (past five seasons combined), Saros ranks sixth in the NHL in wins (154) and is tied for 12th in save percentage (.908) among the 44 goalies who have played at least 150 games over that span. Although Saros had no shutouts last season and has had sub-.900 save percentages in each of the past two, remains a fringe top 20 goalie for redraft leagues with bounce-back potential.
NHL.com win projection: 30
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Other NSH players on preseason draft lists:
Potential draft bargain: Luke Evangelista, F (point projection: 58)
Breakout candidates: Mavrik Bourque, F (point projection: 55); Matthew Wood, F (point projection: 44); Jack Drury, F (point projection: 40)
Bounce-back candidate: Jonathan Marchessault, F (point projection: 47)
Deep sleeper: Ross Colton, F (point projection: 43)
Rookie to watch: Ryan Ufko, D (point projection: 35)
Category specialist: Nicolas Hague, D (hits)
Player to watch in keeper/dynasty leagues: Aiden Fink, F
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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