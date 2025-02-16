United States not going to 'let off the gas' against Sweden at 4 Nations

BOSTON -- It would be impossible for the emotional impact to be as great. It would be impossible to replicate the conditions of the United States vs. Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on a Saturday night. It would be impossible to recreate three fights in nine seconds, to recreate a game that means as much to the U.S. as its last one did.

But that doesn’t mean the U.S. is looking past Sweden. It doesn’t make the game any less crucial for the Americans, even though they’ve already punched their ticket to the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden on Thursday.

This one still matters.

So, on Monday night at TD Garden, when the U.S. faces Sweden (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS), the U.S. will be ready.

“I don’t think it changes the way we approach it,” forward Kyle Connor said. “You never want to let off the gas in any sense. It gives us a chance to work on the game knowing our schedule going forward.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to secure that spot. At the same time, I think that same intensity is going to come. It’s such a short tournament and not a lot of games here, so we’ve got to work on our game as much as we can just to be able to get ready for the championship.”