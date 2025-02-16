Canada, Finland meet with championship hopes on the line at 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- It's a must-win Monday doubleheader for potentially three teams at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
It certainly is for Canada and Finland in the afternoon game at TD Garden (1 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS). If the game between the Canadians and Finns ends in regulation, the winner will advance to play the United States in the championship game at TD Garden on Thursday.
The United States is already guaranteed to finish first in the round-robin portion. It has six points from regulation wins against Finland and Canada.
"I believe that we are ready to play against Team Canada," Finland coach Antti Pennanen said. "It's going to be a big battle for us and it means a lot because we respect Team Canada a lot and the hockey history. So, it's going to be a big thing for us if we can win against that team."
If Canada-Finland does produce a winner in regulation, Sweden will be playing for only pride against the U.S. in the nightcap (8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS). It will be eliminated if the first game ends in regulation.
Sweden, Finland and Canada each has two points in the tournament standings, but Canada and Finland both won against Sweden so each owns the tiebreaker against the Swedes.
"If it's a game that doesn't mean anything we're still playing the U.S. in Boston," Sweden coach Sam Hallam said. "We know what they want to do in front of their home crowd so we need to be ready for everything."
However, if Canada-Finland goes to overtime, Sweden would remain alive and would leap both by defeating the United States in regulation, setting up a Sweden-U.S. rematch in the final.
"I don't think it changes that much in our preparations," Hallam said. "We're doing everything we can today and tomorrow to prepare to play a game, give ourselves an opportunity to play the last game. We can't have anything to do with the result in the early game so we're preparing to do the best we can and see it as a game to give us a chance to play the last game."