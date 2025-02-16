Finland excited for 'great opportunity' against Canada to stay alive at 4 Nations

BOSTON -- Finland was not happy.

It was Thursday and the Finns had just lost their first game at the 4 Nations Face-Off by five goals to the United States, one they believed they were in after two periods and could win before it spiraled out of control.

"I think we were just [ticked]," forward Erik Haula said.

It was that anger and sense of pride that Finland was able to channel two days later, when it defeated Sweden 4-3 in overtime Saturday, put its rival on the brink of elimination and provided new life.

It was the ultimate turnaround for the ultimate underdog in this best-on-best tournament. And that swing, that win after that loss, puts Finland in a better-than-expected position Monday, retaining a real shot at facing the U.S. in the championship game Thursday.

Should Finland defeat Canada in regulation at TD Garden (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS), it will assure itself a spot. A win in overtime or a shootout and the Finns go to the final with anything other than a regulation victory by Sweden against the U.S. (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

"Obviously, the score of the game didn't really reflect on the big picture of it," Haula said Sunday of the loss to the U.S. "You lose 6-1, you lose 6-1. There's no denying that, but you're frustrated with how it went, and you almost want to play another game and do better."