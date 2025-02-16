4 Nations Face-Off clinching scenarios for Feb. 17

Canada will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:
If it defeats Finland in regulation
OR
If it defeats Finland in overtime or shootout AND any result of United States-Sweden other than a regulation win by Sweden
Canada will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:
If it defeats Finland in regulation
OR
If it defeats Finland in overtime or shootout AND any result of United States-Sweden other than a regulation win by Sweden
Finland will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:
If it defeats Canada in regulation
OR
If it defeats Canada in overtime or shootout AND any result of U.S.-Sweden other than a regulation win by Sweden
Sweden will clinch a berth in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:
If it defeats the U.S. in regulation AND the Canada-Finland game is decided in overtime or shootout
NOTE: Standings above update after each game.