4 Nations Face-Off gives European players chance to speak native languages

MONTREAL -- Esa Lindell is from Finland but has been playing professional hockey in North America for a decade. When the defensemen walked into the Finland locker room at the 4 Nations Face-Off and all his teammates were speaking Finnish, well …
“It felt, like, a bit weird,” he said. “You’re used to English all the time.”
This is one of the interesting subplots behind the scenes as Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States try to get the last word.
The tournament started in Montreal, a city of French and English, where you feel acutely how language ties to culture and identity.
Players from Sweden and Finland went back to speaking their native languages in the locker room. They also spoke their native tongues more than usual in media interviews, with more reporters from home here to cover the tournament.
It wasn’t as natural as you might think.
“I was a little worried at the start when you guys ask five questions in English, and then, all of a sudden, there’s a Finnish question,” Finland captain Aleksander Barkov told a group of reporters. “You have to think about not speaking English, so it takes a little time to adjust.”
But using their native languages helped bind the Finns and Swedes together, bring out their personalities and amplify their national pride. It also should serve as a reminder of what English-speaking North Americans take for granted.
“It’s nice, obviously,” Sweden forward Leo Carlsson said. “Obviously, I’m better in Swedish than English. Way more comfortable, obviously. Nice, because it’s been a while.”
English is the working language in hockey, because players come from so many places around the world and need a common standard.
That’s the case across North America, including Montreal. Traditionally, the Montreal Canadiens coach and some players speak in French and English to the media to communicate with fans, but they speak in English in the locker room to communicate with each other.