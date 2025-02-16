Raymond displaying maturity, work ethic for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL -- Lucas Raymond is enjoying the moment.

The 22-year-old Swedish forward has been known to produce at international tournaments, and the 4 Nations Face-Off has been no different.

“It’s always an honor representing your country, playing in big-time tournaments against big-time players,” said Raymond, who has three assists in two games. “It’s always fun measuring up against them, and obviously playing with the talent we have on our team is a lot of fun.”

Sweden has two points in the best-on-best tournament after 4-3 overtime losses to Canada on Wednesday and Finland on Saturday. It will face the United States in each country’s third game of the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden in Boston on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

International competition is no stranger to Raymond, who had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 19 IIHF World Junior Championship games. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 18 World Championship games.

He won gold with Sweden at the World U-18 Championship in 2019 (13 points in 11 games), and bronze at the 2020 World Juniors (four points in seven games) and 2024 World Championship (nine points in 10 games).

“This is the third tournament I’m coaching Lucas Raymond. He was great the first one, he was even better the second one and now he looks even better in the third one, said Swedish coach Sam Hallam, who had Raymond on the 2023 and 2024 World Championship teams. “He’s just taken a step to become an elite player in this league and he plays with that confidence.”