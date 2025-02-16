Canada misses its moment in 4 Nations Face-Off loss to United States

MONTREAL -- There was an ear-shattering crowd like no other and a moment of Connor McDavid magic Saturday, all with Canadian hockey dignitaries like Paul Henderson, Mark Messier, Ken Dryden and Carey Price in the house.

It had all the makings of one of those special Canadian hockey moments that could be forever etched in the minds of crazed fans from coast to coast

Until it wasn’t.

Instead, this night belonged to the visiting Americans, whose deserved 3-1 victory has left Canada with their backs against the wall in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The formula is simple. Canada must beat Finland in regulation at TD Garden in Boston on Monday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) to punch its ticket to the event’s final three days later where a rematch with the United States looms.

Bring it on, McDavid said.

“It’s kind of like a Game 7,” the forward said. “A lot of guys in this room have been in that situation before.

“Got to get a win.”

Coach Jon Cooper couldn’t agree more.

“He's absolutely right,” Cooper said. “I mean, this is a short tournament and this is our Game 7.

“I'll tell you this. As a coach, this was our second game. So now we're seeing some things and we'll look after the technical side. But it doesn't matter who you are, if it was Scotty Bowman or name the coach, it doesn't work unless you have a team that cares. And that test we passed tonight. We have a team that cares.

“The result is unfortunate. But I don't think anybody can leave the building and say that that team didn't stick up for each other or care for each other and play with a passion. And when you do have that, the ceiling is limitless, what the team can do. And so in that regard, I'm extremely proud of the guys. Now it's on us here to tweak some things and find a way to beat Finland.”