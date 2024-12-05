NHL.com ranks the top skaters and goalies for fantasy hockey pools counting the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament from Feb. 12-20, 2025. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey pool rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off
Top skater, goalie lists for leagues counting 2025 best-on-best tournament
NOTES: Basic fantasy pools have the following scoring system: goals and assists count for skaters with a potential bonus for a hat trick; wins count for goalies with a potential bonus for a shutout. Ideal 4 Nations Face-Off fantasy pool roster format would consist of an 8-10 team league with 6 skaters per roster (including 1-2 defensemen per team) and 1 individual goalie per team. These rankings are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz. Team tricodes indicate country (Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States); also noted in parentheses is each player's current NHL team.
TOP 50 SKATER RANKINGS
On top of each skater’s potential for goals, assists and a hat trick bonus, value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs and/or international tournaments, projected line combinations, sleeper, bounce-back or breakout potential, anticipated regression, age, contract status and overall upside for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
1. Connor McDavid, F, CAN (EDM)
2. Nathan MacKinnon, F, CAN (COL)
3. Auston Matthews, F, USA (TOR)
4. Cale Makar, D, CAN (COL)
5. Sidney Crosby, F, CAN (PIT)
6. Mikko Rantanen, F, FIN (COL)
7. Jack Hughes, F, USA (NJD)
8. Quinn Hughes, D, USA (VAN)
9. Jack Eichel, F, USA (VGK)
10. Victor Hedman, D, SWE (TBL)
11. Sam Reinhart, F, CAN (FLA)
12. William Nylander, F, SWE (TOR)
13. Brady Tkachuk, F, USA (OTT)
14. Matthew Tkachuk, F, USA (FLA)
15. Kyle Connor, F, USA (WPG)
16. Mitch Marner, F, CAN (TOR)
17. Filip Forsberg, F, SWE (NSH)
18. Brayden Point, F, CAN (TBL)
19. Rasmus Dahlin, D, SWE (BUF)
20. Jesper Bratt, F, SWE (NJD)
21. Elias Pettersson, F, SWE (VAN)
22. Erik Karlsson, D, SWE (PIT)
23. Aleksander Barkov, F, FIN (FLA)
24. Sebastian Aho, F, FIN (CAR)
25. Miro Heiskanen, D, FIN (DAL)
26. Brad Marchand, F, CAN (BOS)
27. J.T. Miller, F, USA (VAN)
28. Matt Boldy, F, USA (MIN)
29. Mark Stone, F, CAN (VGK)
30. Zach Werenski, D, USA (CBJ)
31. Adam Fox, D, USA (NYR)
32. Sam Bennett, F, CAN (FLA)
33. Adrian Kempe, F, SWE (LAK)
34. Jake Guentzel, F, USA (TBL)
35. Josh Morrissey, D, CAN (WPG)
36. Lucas Raymond, F, SWE (DET)
37. Roope Hintz, F, FIN (DAL)
38. Travis Konecny, F, CAN (PHI)
39. Dylan Larkin, F, USA (DET)
40. Brandon Hagel, F, CAN (TBL)
41. Charlie McAvoy, D, USA (BOS)
42. Joel Eriksson Ek, F, SWE (MIN)
43. Mikael Granlund, F, FIN (SJS)
44. Vincent Trocheck, F, USA (NYR)
45. Artturi Lehkonen, F, FIN (COL)
46. Seth Jarvis, F, CAN (CAR)
47. Patrik Laine, F, FIN (MTL)
48. Chris Kreider, F, USA (NYR)
49. Anton Lundell, F, FIN (FLA)
50. Shea Theodore, D, CAN (VGK)
Other skaters to consider in deeper pools:
51. Leo Carlsson, F, SWE (ANA)
52. Alex Pietrangelo, D, CAN (VGK)
53. Mika Zibanejad, F, SWE (NYR)
54. William Karlsson, F, SWE (VGK)
55. Rasmus Andersson, D, SWE (CGY)
56. Noah Hanifin, D, USA (VGK)
57. Elias Lindholm, F, SWE (BOS)
58. Mattias Ekholm, D, SWE (EDM)
59. Teuvo Teravainen, F, FIN (CHI)
60. Travis Sanheim, D, CAN (PHI)
GOALIE RANKINGS
On top of each goalie's potential for wins and a shutout bonus, value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in regular season, playoffs and/or international tournaments, team defense and goalie situations, projected start volume and goal support (or lack thereof), injury history or concern, sleeper, bounce-back or breakout potential, anticipated regression, age, contract status and likelihood of each country winning this best-on-best tournament
1. Connor Hellebuyck, G, USA (WPG)
2. Filip Gustavsson, G, SWE (MIN)
3. Juuse Saros, G, FIN (NSH)
4. Jake Oettinger, G, USA (DAL)
5. Jacob Markstrom, G, SWE (NJD)
6. Jeremy Swayman, G, USA (BOS)
7. Adin Hill, G, CAN (VGK)
8. Linus Ullmark, G, SWE (OTT)
9. Jordan Binnington, G, CAN (STL)
10. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, FIN (BUF)
11. Kevin Lankinen, G, FIN (VAN)
12. Sam Montembeault, G, CAN (MTL)