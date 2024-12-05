Fantasy hockey pool rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

TOP 50 SKATER RANKINGS

On top of each skater’s potential for goals, assists and a hat trick bonus, value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs and/or international tournaments, projected line combinations, sleeper, bounce-back or breakout potential, anticipated regression, age, contract status and overall upside for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

1. Connor McDavid, F, CAN (EDM)

2. Nathan MacKinnon, F, CAN (COL)

3. Auston Matthews, F, USA (TOR)

4. Cale Makar, D, CAN (COL)

5. Sidney Crosby, F, CAN (PIT)

6. Mikko Rantanen, F, FIN (COL)

7. Jack Hughes, F, USA (NJD)

8. Quinn Hughes, D, USA (VAN)

9. Jack Eichel, F, USA (VGK)

10. Victor Hedman, D, SWE (TBL)

11. Sam Reinhart, F, CAN (FLA)

12. William Nylander, F, SWE (TOR)

13. Brady Tkachuk, F, USA (OTT)

14. Matthew Tkachuk, F, USA (FLA)

15. Kyle Connor, F, USA (WPG)

16. Mitch Marner, F, CAN (TOR)

17. Filip Forsberg, F, SWE (NSH)

18. Brayden Point, F, CAN (TBL)

19. Rasmus Dahlin, D, SWE (BUF)

20. Jesper Bratt, F, SWE (NJD)

21. Elias Pettersson, F, SWE (VAN)

22. Erik Karlsson, D, SWE (PIT)

23. Aleksander Barkov, F, FIN (FLA)

24. Sebastian Aho, F, FIN (CAR)

25. Miro Heiskanen, D, FIN (DAL)

26. Brad Marchand, F, CAN (BOS)

27. J.T. Miller, F, USA (VAN)

28. Matt Boldy, F, USA (MIN)

29. Mark Stone, F, CAN (VGK)

30. Zach Werenski, D, USA (CBJ)

31. Adam Fox, D, USA (NYR)

32. Sam Bennett, F, CAN (FLA)

33. Adrian Kempe, F, SWE (LAK)

34. Jake Guentzel, F, USA (TBL)

35. Josh Morrissey, D, CAN (WPG)

36. Lucas Raymond, F, SWE (DET)

37. Roope Hintz, F, FIN (DAL)

38. Travis Konecny, F, CAN (PHI)

39. Dylan Larkin, F, USA (DET)

40. Brandon Hagel, F, CAN (TBL)

41. Charlie McAvoy, D, USA (BOS)

42. Joel Eriksson Ek, F, SWE (MIN)

43. Mikael Granlund, F, FIN (SJS)

44. Vincent Trocheck, F, USA (NYR)

45. Artturi Lehkonen, F, FIN (COL)

46. Seth Jarvis, F, CAN (CAR)

47. Patrik Laine, F, FIN (MTL)

48. Chris Kreider, F, USA (NYR)

49. Anton Lundell, F, FIN (FLA)

50. Shea Theodore, D, CAN (VGK)

Other skaters to consider in deeper pools:

51. Leo Carlsson, F, SWE (ANA)

52. Alex Pietrangelo, D, CAN (VGK)

53. Mika Zibanejad, F, SWE (NYR)

54. William Karlsson, F, SWE (VGK)

55. Rasmus Andersson, D, SWE (CGY)

56. Noah Hanifin, D, USA (VGK)

57. Elias Lindholm, F, SWE (BOS)

58. Mattias Ekholm, D, SWE (EDM)

59. Teuvo Teravainen, F, FIN (CHI)

60. Travis Sanheim, D, CAN (PHI)