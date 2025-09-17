Top storylines to watch throughout NHL as training camps begin

NHL training camps begin on Wednesday, and the dawn of another new season allows for optimism, hope, belief and confidence for what could happen in the next nine months.

A year ago, the Florida Panthers were hoping they weren't one-hit wonders. They're not. They begin defense of a Stanley Cup championship for the second straight year.

There's a new star player in Vegas and, by extension, one fewer in Toronto.

The NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer celebrates a milestone birthday with his eyes still set on accomplishing great things.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion is back after a two-year hiatus.

Expectations are high in the NHL's oldest market, Montreal, and its newest, Utah.

Several players arrive in camp having already been in the news for their contract situations.

Eight teams, exactly 25 percent of the League, begin training camp with new coaches.

All the while, the specter of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 looms large.

The headlines, notes, quotes, analysis, breakdowns and more will start to come at fans fast now that summer is officially over.

For a primer of what to expect and what to watch before the regular season begins Oct. 7, here are 16 (we cut a list of 25 down to 16, by the way) of the major storylines in the NHL with camps now officially open.

Panthers begin three-peat bid sans Tkachuk

The Florida Panthers open training camp as the defending Stanley Cup champions for the second straight year.

They'll begin their journey to a three-peat without forward Matthew Tkachuk, who is expected to miss the start of the season after reportedly undergoing surgery in the offseason.

Tkachuk revealed after last season that he played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite having a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia on the same side. More information on Tkachuk and his return-to-play timeline is expected to be available Wednesday.

Regardless of Tkachuk's status, the Panthers open training camp as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and they'll take their first steps toward attempting to become the first team to win as many as three in a row since the New York Islanders won four straight championships from 1980-83.