Canadiens accept expectations, ‘definitely want more’ after playoff berth

LAVAL, Quebec -- Under cloudless skies with balmy mid-September temperatures, the Montreal Canadiens assembled at Laval-sur-le-Lac Golf Club on Monday for their annual tournament to benefit the organization's Children’s Foundation.

The most vital expectations for the day, expressed by the team that surprised many last season by qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, were its hopes for a decent scorecard and as little stickhandling as possible around 18 putting greens.

The biggest news of the morning, as Canadiens management, coach Martin St. Louis and players met the usual huge media gathering, was that forward Kirby Dach is working toward being ready for the start of the regular season.

“Kirby looks great, he feels great, he’s healthy, we have a plan in place to get him ready for opening night, so that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said. “We might be a little bit slow off the mark with him, but our plan is to have him (ready) opening night.”

Montreal plays its season opener Oct. 8 at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens had hopes that Dach would be their second-line center, on the depth chart behind captain Nick Suzuki. But the 24-year-old has played 59 games the past two seasons, undergoing two operations on his right knee.