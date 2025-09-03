Eichel-Marner chemistry on Golden Knights' 1st line 'to be determined'

DETROIT -- Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner will play together and separately at times in the preseason as the Vegas Golden Knights figure out how to deploy their No. 1 center and new high-profile wing.

“We’ll see what the best fit is, but it’s probably that simple,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday after a meeting of NHL coaches and general managers. “I mean, everyone’s asked me. They will have time together. Whether they have chemistry, that’s to be determined.”

The Golden Knights acquired Marner in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, locking up the 28-year-old with an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) while giving up center Nicolas Roy.

Marner had 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games last season, setting an NHL career high and ranking fifth in the League. Eichel had 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games, eighth in the NHL.

“As a coach, you’re looking for, ‘Are they producing, are they reading off each other or are they getting in each other’s way? Is it fluid? Is it just organic chemistry that results in, well, them outplaying the other line they’re playing against?’” Cassidy said. “I think it’s that simple.

“And sometimes on paper you look at chemistry and think it’s going to work, and it doesn’t. And sometimes other lines just come together naturally. So that, to me, is a little bit unpredictable. There’s always cues that you think, ‘It will work.’ But who knows?”

NHL Network ranks the Top 20 Wings Right Now, focusing on Mitch Marner at 5

Eichel said he's excited to play with Marner.

“I think we both think the game at an elite level,” Eichel said last week at the United States Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp. “From talking to people who played with him in Toronto, I just think his hockey sense and creativity is on another level. Just trying to develop chemistry as quick as possible and be able to reach off each other.

“Yeah, it’ll be great. He’s a guy who can create so much by himself, and he can create so much from nothing, and there’s only so many guys in the world that can do that. That’s a really special talent that I think he has. He makes the players around him better. I think we’ve seen that since he’s come into the League, so he’s going to do the same in Vegas.”

Marner said he's looking forward to it.

“(Eichel is) obviously an exceptional player, a guy that really moves well up and down the ice, both ends of the ice very responsible,” Marner said July 2 at his introductory press conference. “At the same time, he’s got a deadly shot with his vision and playmaking style as well. I’m very excited to start working with him and try to figure out the chemistry quickly and get that rolling.”

Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev are candidates to play left wing on a line with Eichel in the middle and Marner on the right.

“Those guys both like to hang onto the puck,” Cassidy said of Eichel and Marner. “If they’re together, who’s the best shooter on that line? So that could change. I think it’s pairs first, and then the threesome. That’s how I’ll look at it.”

VGK@NSH: Eichel buries it to even the score

Vegas should be strong down the middle with Eichel, Tomas Hertl and William Karlsson. The fourth line will have a different look with Colton Sissons, acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on June 30.

“We miss Nic Roy,” Cassidy said. “He’s a good player. Toronto is going to be pleased, I believe, with what they’re getting. But we still feel with Eichel, Hertl, Karlsson … Those are our top three until they’re not. But that’s how it’s looking right now, and Sissons should anchor the fourth line. Brett Howden also plays center and wing, so he’s in that mix somewhere depending on how things shake out.”

The defense will have a different look too.

Alex Pietrangelo, a key part of the Golden Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship team and their average ice time leader last season (22:24), likely will retire due to a lower-body injury.

Vegas also parted with Nicolas Hague and acquired Jeremy Lauzon in the trade with Nashville on June 30. Kaedan Korczak signed a four-year, $13 million contract ($3.25 million AAV) on July 2. Zach Whitecloud could play a larger role.

“We have Kaedan Korczak, who we feel is about to take another step,” Cassidy said.

“We’ve made an investment in the player, he’s made an investment in our team by signing an extension, and so we’re all feeling good about where he’s at. Who he plays with, that’ll be a different thing. We’ve got some pairs back that have played together, so that’s to be determined. Whitecloud, he’s probably thinking, ‘OK, 'Petro,' I can take a step.’ And he’s deserved that. He’s been in the League four, five years now.

“There’s going to be an opportunity for leadership too. Petro’s been a big leader for us, and maybe some of the other defensemen now will have a little opportunity to have a larger voice.”

