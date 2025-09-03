Eichel-Marner chemistry on Golden Knights' 1st line 'to be determined'

DETROIT -- Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner will play together and separately at times in the preseason as the Vegas Golden Knights figure out how to deploy their No. 1 center and new high-profile wing.

“We’ll see what the best fit is, but it’s probably that simple,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday after a meeting of NHL coaches and general managers. “I mean, everyone’s asked me. They will have time together. Whether they have chemistry, that’s to be determined.”

The Golden Knights acquired Marner in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, locking up the 28-year-old with an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) while giving up center Nicolas Roy.

Marner had 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games last season, setting an NHL career high and ranking fifth in the League. Eichel had 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games, eighth in the NHL.

“As a coach, you’re looking for, ‘Are they producing, are they reading off each other or are they getting in each other’s way? Is it fluid? Is it just organic chemistry that results in, well, them outplaying the other line they’re playing against?’” Cassidy said. “I think it’s that simple.

“And sometimes on paper you look at chemistry and think it’s going to work, and it doesn’t. And sometimes other lines just come together naturally. So that, to me, is a little bit unpredictable. There’s always cues that you think, ‘It will work.’ But who knows?”