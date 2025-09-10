Misa signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks

No. 2 pick of 2025 NHL Draft led Canadian Hockey League with 134 points last season

Misa dev camp sharks 2

© San Jose Sharks

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Michael Misa, selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.

"Super-excited to sign my first NHL contract," Misa said in video posted by the Sharks on social media. "...Excited to take this next step."

The 18-year-old led the Canadian Hockey League last season with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. It was the most points by an OHL player since Patrick Kane (145) and John Tavares (134) in 2006-07. It also was the most goals by an under-18 OHL player (Misa turned 18 on Feb. 16) since Tavares scored 72 as a 16-year-old in 2006-07.

“Michael is a gifted player and a hard worker who we are excited to bring into our organization,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “We are looking forward to his continued development as part of our group.”

Misa (6-foot-1, 184 pounds) spent the offseason training near his home of Oakville, Ontario. He skated with a group that included Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard, Chicago Blackhawks forward prospect Nick Lardis and his older brother, Calgary Flames forward prospect Luke Misa. He also worked with well-known skating coach Barbara Underhill and skills coach Randi Milani.

"Just working on my endurance and conditioning," he said. "I think it's going to be big just to get that next level and continue to get faster, stronger."

Misa had been noncommittal when asked if he would take advantage of the rule change that granted CHL players NCAA eligibility. Luke Misa, 19, will play at Penn State this season. The two have never played on the same team.

"It's definitely something I've got to figure out with my agent, what San Jose wants me to do," he said during the World Junior Summer Showcase in July. "It's kind of up to them and up to me to make that decision.

"That rule with NCAA, it's pretty cool. And like you said, it might be tempting, but I mean, the NHL is the only thing really on my mind right now."

Wednesday was the first day of Sharks rookie camp. They open the preseason against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 21 and begin the regular season against the Golden Knights on Oct. 9.

"That's exciting," Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour. "It's going to be great. I've skated with him and been around him the last couple days. He's an awesome kid and can't wait to get going with him."

NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke contributed to this report

Related Content

Top prospects for San Jose Sharks

NCAA hockey could be major pathway to NHL after rule change

Inside look at San Jose Sharks

Misa ready for big role with Canada at World Juniors after prior snub

Latest News

Blues' Dean to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Jarvis relishes chance to 'showcase the Hurricanes' on Player Media Tour

Fantasy hockey sleeper picks with EDGE stats

Panthers mainstream media booming since dawn of franchise in 1992

NHL, NHLPA, Alumni Association unveil Healthcare and Wellness Fund for retirees

Marner prepared to face Toronto homecoming 'head-on' with Golden Knights

NHL moving closer to finalizing details for 2028 World Cup of Hockey

Schaefer, Demidov among NHL Network's top 25 prospects

Bedard, Blackhawks 'comfortable' with ongoing contract talks

Marchand says playing for Canada in Olympics would be 'dream come true'

Kane has numerous milestones within reach this season with Red Wings

Crosby not ready to consider move from Penguins, focused on playoff return

Celebrini, Smith take batting practice before Giants game

'Miracle on Ice' team step closer to Congressional Gold Medal

Wolf signs 7-year, $52.5 million contract with Flames

Iginla 'all clear' after hip surgeries, eyes roster spot with Mammoth

Wolf eyes U.S. roster spot in Olympics, playoff berth with Flames

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings