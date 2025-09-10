Misa signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks

Michael Misa, selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.

"Super-excited to sign my first NHL contract," Misa said in video posted by the Sharks on social media. "...Excited to take this next step."

The 18-year-old led the Canadian Hockey League last season with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. It was the most points by an OHL player since Patrick Kane (145) and John Tavares (134) in 2006-07. It also was the most goals by an under-18 OHL player (Misa turned 18 on Feb. 16) since Tavares scored 72 as a 16-year-old in 2006-07.

“Michael is a gifted player and a hard worker who we are excited to bring into our organization,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “We are looking forward to his continued development as part of our group.”

Misa (6-foot-1, 184 pounds) spent the offseason training near his home of Oakville, Ontario. He skated with a group that included Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard, Chicago Blackhawks forward prospect Nick Lardis and his older brother, Calgary Flames forward prospect Luke Misa. He also worked with well-known skating coach Barbara Underhill and skills coach Randi Milani.

"Just working on my endurance and conditioning," he said. "I think it's going to be big just to get that next level and continue to get faster, stronger."

Misa had been noncommittal when asked if he would take advantage of the rule change that granted CHL players NCAA eligibility. Luke Misa, 19, will play at Penn State this season. The two have never played on the same team.

"It's definitely something I've got to figure out with my agent, what San Jose wants me to do," he said during the World Junior Summer Showcase in July. "It's kind of up to them and up to me to make that decision.

"That rule with NCAA, it's pretty cool. And like you said, it might be tempting, but I mean, the NHL is the only thing really on my mind right now."

Wednesday was the first day of Sharks rookie camp. They open the preseason against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 21 and begin the regular season against the Golden Knights on Oct. 9.

"That's exciting," Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour. "It's going to be great. I've skated with him and been around him the last couple days. He's an awesome kid and can't wait to get going with him."

NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke contributed to this report