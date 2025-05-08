Quenneville hired as Ducks coach, replaces Cronin 

Joel Quenneville was hired as coach of the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

The 66-year-old replaces Greg Cronin, who was fired April 19 after two seasons.

Quenneville (969-572-150 with 77 ties) is second in NHL history in wins behind Scotty Bowman (1,244). He has coached the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers, winning the Stanley Cup three times with Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015).

Quenneville resigned as coach of the Panthers on Oct. 29, 2021, after he was named in an independent investigation into the Blackhawks for allegations by former player Kyle Beach of sexual assault by then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

This is the first time he will be behind an NHL bench since Oct. 27, 2021.

"I'm excited to join the Anaheim Ducks," Quenneville said. "This is the organization I wanted to restart my career with and am truly grateful for this opportunity. The Ducks have incredible ownership, management and passionate fans. In nearly four years away from the game, I have learned from my prior mistakes and realized it will be actions over words that demonstrate my commitment to being a better leader."

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek, who was a teammate of Quenneville's with the Hartford Whalers in the 1989-90 season, said the Ducks did their due dilegence before making the hire.

"Over the last two weeks, we conducted interviews with many outstanding coaching candidates, while simultaneously conducting a comprehensive review of what took place while Joel was head coach of the Blackhawks in 2010," Verbeek said. "We spoke with dozens of individuals, including advocates for positive change in hockey and leadership of the NHL, which last July officially cleared Joel to seek employment in the League.

"Our findings are consistent with Joel's account that he was not fully aware of the severity of what transpired in 2010. It is clear that Joel deeply regrets not following up with more questions at the time, has demonstrated meaningful personal growth and accountability, and has earned the opportunity to return to coaching."

At the time of Quenneville's resignation, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, "The National Hockey League agrees with the decision tonight by Joel Quenneville to resign his duties as head coach of the Florida Panthers. In his former role as Chicago Blackhawks head coach, Mr. Quenneville was among several former members of the club's senior leadership group who mishandled the 2010 sexual assault claim by former player Kyle Beach against the club's then-video coach, Brad Aldrich. And, following a meeting with Mr. Quenneville that took place this afternoon in my office, all parties agreed that it was no longer appropriate that he continue to serve as Florida's head coach."

"I admire Kyle Beach for his courage in coming forward, am appalled that he was so poorly supported upon making his initial claim and in the 11 years since and am sorry for all he has endured.

"We thank the Panthers organization for working with us to ensure that a thorough process was followed. Given the result, there is no need for any further action by the NHL regarding Mr. Quenneville at this time. However, should he wish to reenter the League in some capacity in the future, I will require a meeting with him in advance in order to determine the appropriate conditions under which such new employment might take place."

Quenneville, with Stan Bowman, who at the time resigned as Blackhawks president of hockey operations, and then assistant-GM Al MacIsaac, who was fired, were reinstated by NHL on July 1, 2024, following another meeting with Commissioner Bettman.

Bowman was hired as GM of the Edmonton Oilers on July 24, 2024. MacIsaac remains out of the League.

"While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which, not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership," the NHL said in a statement after Quenneville was cleared to seek employment. "Moreover, each has made significant strides in personal improvement by participating in myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways to address alleged acts of abuse."

The Ducks (35-37-10) failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. They were sixth in the Pacific Division and finished 16 points behind the Blues for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

"Today is a great day for the Anaheim Ducks," Verbeek said. "Joel is a proven winner and one of the top coaches in NHL history. We believe this is a major step forward in our process of being a perennial playoff contender."

Three teams are without a coach: the Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks.