Crosby not ready to consider move from Penguins, focused on playoff return

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Sidney Crosby isn't worried about playing elsewhere or outside expectations for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 38-year-old center wants to keep playing at a high level and return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Penguins, with extra motivation to again win gold with Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"I'm worried about playing for Pittsburgh," Crosby, the Penguins captain, said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. "I haven't seriously considered anything else.

"I go into the season trying to do my very best to be ready and to make sure that we give ourselves every chance. I don't think about that. It's not something that … I know that if all my energy isn't towards what it needs to be, then I'm not giving myself the best chance for it to be successful.

"If it ever came to that point, I would discuss it, but I don't feel like I'm there."

Speculation is swirling.

Crosby has played his entire 20-season NHL career for the Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017, but they've missed the playoffs three years in a row and haven't won a series since 2018.

The question is whether Crosby would go elsewhere for another chance to win the Cup if he can't do it in Pittsburgh. He had 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games last season, leading the Penguins by 21 points, and is beginning the two-year, $17.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed Sept. 16, 2024.

Asked how he views this stage of the Penguins development and how he fits into it, he deferred to general manager Kyle Dubas.

"I don't know," Crosby said. "I mean, it's probably a better question for Kyle than for me. I still approach going into the season the same way as I would if we played till June. It doesn't really change whether you've missed the playoffs, or you've had a successful year.

"I have the same approach. I try to do my best, to be the best I can, and ultimately every time I go on the ice, I want to try to win. I don't think that my expectations have changed based on, I guess, the approach or plan. It's probably more of a Kyle question, but my mindset hasn't really changed."