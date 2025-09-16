Miller named Rangers captain, replaces Trouba

J.T. Miller was named captain of the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old forward is the 29th player to hold the position in team history. He replaces Jacob Trouba, a defenseman who was traded to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 6.

"We're pleased to announce J.T. Miller as the new captain of the New York Rangers," general manager Chris Drury said. "Since his arrival last season, J.T. immediately became a leader for our group and exemplifies how we want to conduct ourselves both on and off the ice.

"Congratulations to J.T. and his entire family on an incredibly meaningful achievement and we're confident he will continue to represent our organization with class, commitment, and integrity."

Miller had 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games last season, 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) for the Rangers after he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. His 35 points from Feb. 1 through the end of the season were tied for 11th in the NHL, and he was the only player with at least 35 points and 75 hits in that span and at least 70 points and 160 hits all season. Miller's 58.3 percent face-off win percentage was tied for fifth in the League among players who took at least 15 percent of a team's total face-offs.

Miller, chosen by New York in the first round (No. 15) of the 2011 NHL Draft, has 709 points (260 goals, 449 assists) and is plus-61 in 871 regular-season games, including NHL career highs of 37 goals and 103 points for Vancouver in 2023-24. He has 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 91 Stanley Cup Playoff games and played for the Rangers during their run to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, a five-game loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks are the lone NHL teams without a captain.