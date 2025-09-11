Schaefer skates with Islanders eyeing opening night roster

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Matthew Schaefer skated with the New York Islanders for the opening of rookie camp Thursday. It was his first official day on the ice with the organization that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, one week before training camp and an audition to begin his professional career in the NHL.
Coming off the Draft, development camp, offseason training and getting settled on Long Island, a defenseman who turned 18 six days ago said he's equipped to prove why belongs in the lineup when the Islanders open the season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9.
"I feel super close," Schaefer said. "Obviously, take it day by day. I'm not looking ahead, still focusing on today. Great session on the ice there.
"I feel so much more ready. When you're training in the summer with a lot of top-end guys like Nazem Kadri (Calgary Flames) and Sean Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets), going up against them is pretty cool. You have to be on your A-game all the time."
Schaefer isn't taking anything for granted. Last week at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Arlington, Virginia, he said "You've got to earn it." Earning it was putting in work with Kadri, Monahan, Scott Laughton (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Jamie Drysdale (Philadelphia Flyers) in Toronto, about an hour from his native Stoney Creek, Ontario. Running the session Thursday was Rocky Thompson, coach of the Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport, Connecticut. During development camp, Thompson gave Schaefer some advice: Keep your head up.
Kadri provided a not-so-subtle reminder.
"You don't get caught puck watching," Schaefer said. "I did that once with Kadri, so I got put on my butt. Obviously, you're going to make mistakes, but you have to limit those mistakes, just being able to move your feet and close down plays quickly as a defenseman."