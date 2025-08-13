2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Tournament 1st with NHL players since 2014

The men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will begin Feb. 11 with Team Slovakia playing Team Finland followed by Team Sweden against host Team Italy.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Team USA, which is in Group C, will open against Team Latvia on Feb. 12, then play Team Denmark on Feb. 14 and Team Germany on Feb. 15.

Team Canada also plays its first game on Feb. 12 against Team Czechia, faces Team Switzerland the next day and concludes preliminary play against Team France on Feb. 15.

The games will be played at either the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena or the Rho Ice Hockey Arena in Milano.

On Monday, all 12 countries announced the first six players on their preliminary rosters. Of the 72 players named, 61 are under contract with NHL teams. The New Jersey Devils have the most players named (six), and the Florida Panthers are next (five).

The Devils are represented by Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler (Switzerland), Simon Nemec and Tomas Tatar (Slovakia) and Ondrej Palat (Czechia). The Panthers are represented by Aleksander Barkov (Finland), Sam Reinhart (Canada), Matthew Tkachuk (USA), Nico Sturm (Germany) and Uvis Balinskis (Latvia).

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 men's hockey schedule (all times ET):

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Group B
Slovakia vs Finland, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Thursday, Feb. 12

Group A
Switzerland vs. France, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Group C
Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Germany vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. - Rho Arena

Friday, Feb. 13

Group B
Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. -- Santaguilia Arena
Italy vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena

Group A
France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 14

Group B
Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Group C
Germany vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
USA vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 15

Group A
Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Canada vs. France, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Group C
USA vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Denmark vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m. -- Rho Arena

Tuesday Feb. 17

Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
Qualification playoff, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Qualification playoff, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinal -- 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Quarterfinal, 8:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena
Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m -- Santagiulia Arena

Friday, Feb. 20

Semifinal -- 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena
Semifinal -- 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bronze medal game -- 2:40 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 22

Gold medal game -- 8:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

