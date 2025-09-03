Kaprizov contract with Wild 'not that far off,' owner says: report

Forward still has time to sign for 8 years, can become unrestricted free agent after this season

Kaprizov_Wild_close-up

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild are "not that far off" on a new contract, owner Craig Leipold said Wednesday.

"I kind of think we're there," Leipold told The Athletic. "I like to believe when Kirill comes over and gets a sense again for the excitement and the love of the city, I think we'll be moving forward in a good direction."

The 28-year-old forward can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, when the five-year, $45 million contract ($9 million average annual value) he signed on Sept. 21, 2021, ends. Kaprizov has been eligible to sign an eight-year contract with Minnesota since July 1, when general manager Bill Guerin said re-signing Kaprizov was "priority No. 1."

If Kaprizov signs after July 1, 2026, he can only get a seven-year deal.

Kaprizov led the Wild last season with a plus-19 rating and finished second in goals (25) and third in points (56) despite playing just 41 games due to injury that sidelined him for much of the second half of the season.

He returned on April 9 and had four points (two goals, two assists) in the final four games of the regular season and nine points (five goals, four assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. Minnesota (45-30-7) was the first wild card in the Western Conference and lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

Selected by the Wild in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kaprizov has led them in points in four of his five NHL seasons and won the Calder Trophy as the League's best rookie in 2020-21. He has 386 points (15th in the NHL), and 185 goals (tied for eighth) in 319 games since entering the NHL.

"This will be a huge deal -- likely the biggest in the NHL ever," Leipold said. "There's no better human being or better hockey player or better person than Kirill. I think it will be a good conversation that we'll have with him. I'm very anxious and looking forward to that conversation. I think we'll move quickly after that."

Minnesota plays its season opener on Oct. 9 at the St. Louis Blues.

NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report

Latest News

Schaefer, No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, must ‘earn my spot’ with Islanders

Schaefer, other top prospects enjoy ‘pretty cool’ NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Fantasy hockey forward, defenseman point projections

Pavelski, Gomez, Parise among 5 elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

NHL teams must be within salary cap during Stanley Cup Playoffs

Larkin joins Tigers broadcast booth during MLB game

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Oilers 'not nervous' about McDavid contract talks, CEO says

Most underrated goalie in League today debated by NHL.com

Mikkola appreciated by Panthers for size, talent, personality

Rangers place Centennial Year logo on ice

Bruins embracing different approach, could enter season without captain

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26