Celebrini, Kucherov, McDavid named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Celebrini was fourth in the NHL and set a San Jose Sharks franchise record with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games. In his second NHL season, the 19-year-old center had a point in 60 games this season, including at least three points in 18 games and five games with at least four points. He had 33 power-play points and five game-winning goals to help the Sharks finish 39-35-8 with 86 points after they had 20 wins and 52 points last season.

Celebrini would be the first Sharks player to win the award.

Kucherov was second in the NHL in scoring with 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists) in 76 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 32-year-old forward led the NHL with a points-per-game average of 1.71. He had a plus-43 rating, tied for third among all NHL players, had at least one point in 60 of 76 games, including 40 games with at least two points. He had nine games with at least four points and two five-point games. Kucherov's best stretch came from Dec. 20-Jan. 12, when he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 10 games.

Kucherov won the Ted Lindsay Award last season after leading the NHL in scoring with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists). This is the fourth time Kucherov is a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, including the third season in a row, also winning it 2018-19. He led the Lightning in goals, assists and points and helped Tampa Bay finish second in the Atlantic Division with a 50-26-5 record.

McDavid, who led the NHL in scoring with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists), has won the Ted Lindsay Award four previous times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23) and is a finalist for the seventh time. He could join Wayne Gretzky as the only player to win it five times. He had points in 68 of the 82 games he played this season, including 43 multipoint games, and seven games with at least four points, including three games with five points. The 29-year-old center and Oilers captain had 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in a 20-game point streak from Dec. 4-Jan. 13. He led the Oilers in goals, assists and points and helped Edmonton finish second in the Pacific Division with a record of 41-30-11.