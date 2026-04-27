NHL to begin revealing 2025-26 season award finalists on Tuesday

Will start with Ted Lindsay; Hart Trophy to be announced May 8

NHL Awards 2026 2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League will announce the finalists for 2026 NHL Awards beginning Tuesday, April 28.

The schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Tuesday, April 28

Ted Lindsay Award (Most Outstanding Player as Voted by the NHLPA)

Wednesday, April 29

Vezina Trophy (Top Goaltender)

Thursday, April 30

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (Sportsmanship and Gentlemanly Conduct)

Friday, May 1

Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year)

Monday, May 4

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Perseverance, Sportsmanship and Dedication)

Tuesday, May 5

Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

Wednesday, May 6

Frank J. Selke Trophy (Top Defensive Forward)

Thursday, May 7

James Norris Memorial Trophy (Top Defenseman)

Friday, May 8

Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP of Regular Season)

Monday, May 11

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award (Impact on Community, Culture or Society)

Finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be announced following the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Only winners will be announced for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Leadership and Humanitarian Contribution) and Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award (Leadership and Growing the Game).

More information on all trophies -- including past finalists and winners, descriptions, and history -- can be found at Records.NHL.com.

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