NHL announces 2025-26 All-Rookie Team

Calder winner Schaefer, Demidov unanimous selections; Sennecke, Snuggerud, Nikishin, Dobes also named

2026_All-Rookie-Team
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team, including the three players voted as finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy: defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders as well as forwards Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens and Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks.

Also named to the 2025-26 All-Rookie Team are goaltender Jakub Dobes of the Canadiens, defenseman Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes and forward Jimmy Snuggerud of the St. Louis Blues.

Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

Following is a summary of each All-Rookie Team member’s outstanding campaign:

Goaltender

Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens

Dobes, a fifth-round pick (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, led rookie goaltenders with 29 wins – eight more than the next-closest player – in 43 appearances to guide the Canadiens to their second straight playoff berth. Only three rookie netminders have recorded more victories for Montreal in a single season: Ken Dryden (39 W in 64 GP in 1971-72), Bill Durnan (38 W in 50 GP in 1943-44) and Jacques Plante (33 W in 52 GP in 1954-55). Among rookies with at least 10 appearances in 2025-26, Dobes (29-10-4) ranked third in goals-against average (2.78) and fifth in save percentage (.901). He began the campaign with six straight victories from Oct. 9-28, the longest season-opening winning streak by a Canadiens goaltender (rookie or veteran) since Carey Price in 2016-17 (10 GP); posted an 11-game point streak, the longest by a Montreal rookie since a 12-game stretch by Rick Wamsley in 1981-82 (10‑0-2), from Dec. 14 – Feb. 28 (9-0-2); and earned seven consecutive victories from March 24 – April 9, tied for the longest such run by a Canadiens rookie over the past 44 years. The 25-year-old Dobes is the fourth Montreal goaltender who has been selected to the All-Rookie Team, joining Price (2007-08), Patrick Roy (1985-86) and Steve Penney (1984-85).

Defensemen (in alphabetical order)

Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes

Nikishin, a third-round pick (69th overall) from the 2020 NHL Draft, ranked second among rookie defensemen with 11-22—33 in 81 contests to help the Hurricanes clinch their eighth division title and fourth in the past six years. Nikishin’s 11 goals set a franchise record for a rookie blueliner, ahead of the eight scored by Justin Faulk in 2011-12 (66 GP), while his 33 points placed second only to Brad Shaw’s 35 in 1989-90 (3-32—35 in 64 GP w/ HFD). Nikishin’s +18 rating additionally ranked second among all 2025-26 rookies (forwards and defensemen), while he finished among the top five rookie blueliners in hits (1st; 132), power-play goals (2nd; 4), shots on goal (2nd; 122), takeaways (2nd; 26), assists (t-2nd; 22), blocked shots (3rd; 94), total time on ice (3rd; 1,472:56), power-play points (4th; 10) and power-play assists (t-4th; 6). The 24-year-old Nikishin follows Faulk (2011-12) as the second defenseman in Hurricanes team history (since 1997-98) who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team. Three blueliners received the honor while the franchise was based in Hartford: Chris Pronger (1993-94), Shaw (1989-90) and Dana Murzyn (1985-86).

Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders

Schaefer, the first unanimous Calder Memorial Trophy winner since 1992-93, rewrote the League’s record book for production by an 18-year-old defenseman with 23-36—59 across 82 games. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer became the youngest blueliner in NHL history to register a point in his League debut, the youngest player (at any position) in NHL history to score an overtime goal and the first defenseman in more than 90 years to lead rookies (outright or tied) in goals. His 23 goals matched the single-season NHL record for a rookie blueliner (of any age), while his goal and point totals surpassed Phil Housley (17-40—57 in 1982-83 w/ BUF) for the most by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer, who placed fifth among rookies in plus/minus (+13), achieved these feats while topping New York and all NHL rookies with 2,023:59 of total time on ice – more than 500 minutes ahead of the next-closest rookie in 2025-26 and the second-highest figure by any rookie since the statistic began being tracked in 1997-98. Schaefer is the third defenseman in Islanders history who has been selected to the All-Rookie Team, following fellow Calder Trophy winner Bryan Berard (1996-97) as well as Vladimir Malakhov (1992-93).

Forwards (in alphabetical order)

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens

Demidov, a unanimous choice for the All-Rookie Team, led rookies with 19-43—62 while appearing in all 82 contests. The fifth overall selection from the 2024 NHL Draft became the seventh rookie in Canadiens history to register 60 points in a single season and the fourth to accumulate at least 40 assists. Demidov also finished 2025-26 among the top NHL rookies in assists (1st; 43), even-strength assists (1st; 30), power-play assists (1st; 13), power-play points (1st; 20), multi-point performances (t-1st; 14), power-play goals (2nd; 7), even-strength points (t-2nd; 42), game-winning goals (t-3rd; 4), shooting percentage (4th; 15.0% – minimum: 82 SOG), goals (6th; 19) and shots on goal (9th; 127). The 20-year-old Demidov is the third Montreal forward who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team this century, after Nick Suzuki (2019-20), Brendan Gallagher (2012-13) and Michael Ryder (2003-04). His selection with Dobes also marks the third time that multiple Canadiens players have earned All-Rookie honors in the same season, with the other instances coming in 1985-86 (Kjell Dahlin and Patrick Roy) and 1984-85 (Chris Chelios and Steve Penney).

Beckett Sennecke, Anaheim Ducks

Sennecke, the third overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, shared the rookie lead with 23 goals and ranked second with 60 points (23-37—60) while skating in 82 contests as Anaheim returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18. Sennecke’s 23 goals matched the third-most in a single season by a Ducks rookie, while his 37 assists and 60 points both were one shy of the franchise rookie record established by Trevor Zegras in 2021-22 (23-38—61 in 75 GP). Sennecke additionally became the third rookie in franchise history to appear in all 82 games of a given season, joining Cutter Gauthier (2024-25) and Dustin Penner (2006-07). Among 2025-26 rookies, Sennecke placed in the top five in the NHL in even-strength goals (1st; 21), even-strength points (1st; 46), multi-point performances (t-1st; 14), assists (2nd; 37), power-play assists (2nd; 12), shots on goal (2nd; 197), even-strength assists (4th; 25), total time on ice (4th; 1,430:30) and power-play points (t-4th; 13). The 20-year-old Sennecke is the fifth Ducks forward – and second in as many seasons – who has been selected to the All-Rookie Team, following Gauthier (2024-25), Zegras (2021-22), Bobby Ryan (2008-09) and Paul Kariya (1994-95).

Jimmy Snuggerud, St. Louis Blues

Snuggerud, the 23rd overall choice from the 2022 NHL Draft, ranked fourth among rookies with 21-30—51 and a +16 rating in 70 contests, highlighted by a rookie-best 11 goals, 16 assists, 27 points and +21 rating in 25 games after the League returned from the Olympic break. He became the seventh Blues rookie to record a 50-point season (and the first since Nelson Emerson in 1991-92: 23‑36—59 in 79 GP) as well as the 10th to post a 20-goal campaign (and the first since Patrik Berglund in 2008-09: 21 G in 76 GP). Snuggerud also placed among the 2025-26 rookie leaders in game-winning goals (t-1st; 5), even-strength assists (t-2nd; 26), even-strength points (t-2nd; 42), multi-point performances (3rd; 13), shots on goal (3rd; 169), even-strength goals (t-3rd; 16), power-play goals (t-3rd; 5), goals (4th; 21), assists (4th; 30), takeaways (t-8th; 24) and power-play points (10th; 9). The 22-year-old Snuggerud is the fourth St. Louis forward who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team, joining Berglund (2008-09), Jim Campbell (1996-97) and Rod Brind’Amour (1989-90).

*           *           *           *           *

2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team

Position, Player, GP, W, L, OT, GAA, SV%, SO

G, Jakub Dobes, MTL, 43 , 29, 10, 4, 2.78, .901 , 0

Position, Player, GP,  G, A, P, +/-, TOI/G

D, Alexander Nikishin, CAR, 81, 11, 22, 33, +18, 18:11

D, Matthew Schaefer, NYI, 82, 23, 36, 59, +13, 24:41

F, Ivan Demidov, MTL, 82, 19, 43, 62, +3, 15:30

F, Beckett Sennecke, ANA, 82, 23, 37, 60 , -12, 17:27

F, Jimmy Snuggerud, STL, 70, 21, 30, 51, +16, 16:42

*           *           *           *           *

2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team Voting

(1 point per vote)

Goaltenders, Points

1. Jakub Dobes, MTL, 151

2. Jesper Wallstedt, MIN,  44

Defensemen, Points

1. Matthew Schaefer, NYI, 194

2. Alexander Nikishin, CAR, 184

3. Zeev Buium, VAN, 9

t-4. Cole Hutson, WS, 1

t-4. Yan Kuznetsov, CGY, ,1

t-4. Axel Sandin-Pellikka, DET, 1

Forwards, Points

1. Ivan Demidov, MTL ,195

2. Beckett Sennecke, ANA, 191

3. Jimmy Snuggerud, STL ,136

4. Ryan Leonard, WSH, 19

5. Fraser Minten, BOS, 16

6. Ben Kindel, PIT , 14

7. Justin Sourdif, WSH , 7

8. Oliver Kapanen, MTL, 6

9. Linus Karlsson, VAN, 1

Awards

NHL Hart Memorial Trophy Winners

Kucherov surprised with Hart Trophy at Lightning's practice facility

Hart Trophy winner be to announced before Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Alberts Smits named recipient ff 2026 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Smits receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence ahead of 2026 Draft

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award winners

Tobias named U.S. winner of Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Avalanche captain Landeskog wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Avalanche captain Landeskog wins Masterton Trophy

Landeskog of Avalanche surprised with Masterton Trophy by family 

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award Winners

NHL Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Winners

Landeskog of Avalanche named winner of Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award for 5th time with Oilers

NHL Ted Lindsay Award Winners

McDavid of Oilers surprised on golf course with Ted Lindsay Award

Vasilevskiy of Lightning wins Vezina Trophy as top goalie

Vasilevskiy of Lightning presented Vezina Trophy with assist from police K-9