NHL announces 2025-26 All-Rookie Team

Goaltender

Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens

Dobes, a fifth-round pick (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, led rookie goaltenders with 29 wins – eight more than the next-closest player – in 43 appearances to guide the Canadiens to their second straight playoff berth. Only three rookie netminders have recorded more victories for Montreal in a single season: Ken Dryden (39 W in 64 GP in 1971-72), Bill Durnan (38 W in 50 GP in 1943-44) and Jacques Plante (33 W in 52 GP in 1954-55). Among rookies with at least 10 appearances in 2025-26, Dobes (29-10-4) ranked third in goals-against average (2.78) and fifth in save percentage (.901). He began the campaign with six straight victories from Oct. 9-28, the longest season-opening winning streak by a Canadiens goaltender (rookie or veteran) since Carey Price in 2016-17 (10 GP); posted an 11-game point streak, the longest by a Montreal rookie since a 12-game stretch by Rick Wamsley in 1981-82 (10‑0-2), from Dec. 14 – Feb. 28 (9-0-2); and earned seven consecutive victories from March 24 – April 9, tied for the longest such run by a Canadiens rookie over the past 44 years. The 25-year-old Dobes is the fourth Montreal goaltender who has been selected to the All-Rookie Team, joining Price (2007-08), Patrick Roy (1985-86) and Steve Penney (1984-85).

Defensemen (in alphabetical order)

Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes

Nikishin, a third-round pick (69th overall) from the 2020 NHL Draft, ranked second among rookie defensemen with 11-22—33 in 81 contests to help the Hurricanes clinch their eighth division title and fourth in the past six years. Nikishin’s 11 goals set a franchise record for a rookie blueliner, ahead of the eight scored by Justin Faulk in 2011-12 (66 GP), while his 33 points placed second only to Brad Shaw’s 35 in 1989-90 (3-32—35 in 64 GP w/ HFD). Nikishin’s +18 rating additionally ranked second among all 2025-26 rookies (forwards and defensemen), while he finished among the top five rookie blueliners in hits (1st; 132), power-play goals (2nd; 4), shots on goal (2nd; 122), takeaways (2nd; 26), assists (t-2nd; 22), blocked shots (3rd; 94), total time on ice (3rd; 1,472:56), power-play points (4th; 10) and power-play assists (t-4th; 6). The 24-year-old Nikishin follows Faulk (2011-12) as the second defenseman in Hurricanes team history (since 1997-98) who has been voted to the All-Rookie Team. Three blueliners received the honor while the franchise was based in Hartford: Chris Pronger (1993-94), Shaw (1989-90) and Dana Murzyn (1985-86).

Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders

Schaefer, the first unanimous Calder Memorial Trophy winner since 1992-93, rewrote the League’s record book for production by an 18-year-old defenseman with 23-36—59 across 82 games. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer became the youngest blueliner in NHL history to register a point in his League debut, the youngest player (at any position) in NHL history to score an overtime goal and the first defenseman in more than 90 years to lead rookies (outright or tied) in goals. His 23 goals matched the single-season NHL record for a rookie blueliner (of any age), while his goal and point totals surpassed Phil Housley (17-40—57 in 1982-83 w/ BUF) for the most by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer, who placed fifth among rookies in plus/minus (+13), achieved these feats while topping New York and all NHL rookies with 2,023:59 of total time on ice – more than 500 minutes ahead of the next-closest rookie in 2025-26 and the second-highest figure by any rookie since the statistic began being tracked in 1997-98. Schaefer is the third defenseman in Islanders history who has been selected to the All-Rookie Team, following fellow Calder Trophy winner Bryan Berard (1996-97) as well as Vladimir Malakhov (1992-93).