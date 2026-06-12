NHL announces 2025-26 All-Rookie Team

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team, including the three players voted as finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy: defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders as well as forwards Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens and Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks.
Also named to the 2025-26 All-Rookie Team are goaltender Jakub Dobes of the Canadiens, defenseman Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes and forward Jimmy Snuggerud of the St. Louis Blues.
Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.
Following is a summary of each All-Rookie Team member’s outstanding campaign: