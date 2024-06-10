Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Winners

Award has been presented since 2010

gm-award
By NHL.com @NHLdotcom

An annual award presented to recognize the work of the top general manager in the NHL.

Voting is conducted among the 32 NHL general managers and a panel of NHL executives and print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The award was first presented in 2010 to Phoenix Coyotes GM Don Maloney. It was renamed the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during the 2019-20 season to honor the longtime NHL executive. Lou Lamoriello became the first two-time winner when he won the award for a second consecutive season with the New York Islanders for 2020-21.

Jim Nill wins the Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award

Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Winners

  • 2024: Jim Nill, Dallas Stars
  • 2023: Jim Nill, Dallas Stars
  • 2022: Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2021: Lou Lamoriello, New York Islanders
  • 2020: Lou Lamoriello, New York Islanders
  • 2019: Don Sweeney, Boston Bruins
  • 2018: George McPhee, Vegas Golden Knights
  • 2017: David Poile, Nashville Predators
  • 2016: Jim Rutherford, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2015: Steve Yzerman, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2014: Bob Murray, Anaheim Ducks
  • 2013: Ray Shero, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2012: Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues
  • 2011: Mike Gillis, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2010: Don Maloney, Phoenix Coyotes

Latest News

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Stanley Cup Final Game 2 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers 

Nurse sustains undisclosed injury for Oilers in Game 2

Nill of Stars named General Manager of the Year

Desharnais returns to Oilers lineup for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Young Panthers fan goes viral after Game 1 TV interview

Celebrini, 2024 NHL Draft prospects ‘fortunate’ to attend Stanley Cup Final

Our Lady Peace, Shania Twain to perform in Festival at the Final concert series

Calgary Tower will light up blue and orange, but not for Oilers

McDavid 'feels a little more normal' heading into Game 2 of Cup Final

Panthers ‘know we can be more disciplined’ against Oilers in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after Celebrini, Levshunov taken with 1st 2 picks

NHL matchups, odds to watch: Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Color of Hockey: Award-winning website highlights Indigenous in game

Draisaitl has ‘been very flexible’ for Oilers during run to Stanley Cup Final

Bobrovsky’s unique routine key to success for Panthers in Stanley Cup Final