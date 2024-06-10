Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Winners

An annual award presented to recognize the work of the top general manager in the NHL.

Voting is conducted among the 32 NHL general managers and a panel of NHL executives and print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The award was first presented in 2010 to Phoenix Coyotes GM Don Maloney. It was renamed the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during the 2019-20 season to honor the longtime NHL executive. Lou Lamoriello became the first two-time winner when he won the award for a second consecutive season with the New York Islanders for 2020-21.