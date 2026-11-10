Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 induction speech highlights

KEITH TKACHUK: ‘Honored to be here tonight, and now forever’

"Wow, this might be the first time a Tkachuk has ever received a warm welcome in Toronto," Keith Tkachuk said in his opening remark.

It was a joke that he went back to at the end of a 10-minute speech in which he mentioned and honored many former teammates, coaches and executives who acquired him and traded him and acquired him again.

From his days at Boston University, Tkachuk specifically mentioned now-fellow Hall of Famer Jack Parker, who was in the crowd, along with BU teammates Tony Amonte, Scott Lachance and Shawn McEachern.

"Growing up in Boston, I loved the Bruins and hockey became my life," he said.

He brought up his cousin, former NHLer Tom Fitzgerald, who he said "showed me and many others what it took to be a longtime NHL leader and champion."

Tkachuk said he never imagined what being selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (No. 19) of the 1990 NHL Draft would mean to him.

"Winnipeg is where I met my wife Chantel, my incredible second family, my in-laws Don and Pat, and my brother-in-law Craig Oster," Tkachuk said. "Winnipeg is also where I would first understand and respect the privilege of playing in the NHL."

He especially thanked Joe Yannetti, the Jets' Boston-based scout, for never wavering on him despite the fact that he broke his ankle in his draft year and missed a lot of time.

"He found a way for the Jets to draft me in the first round and he changed my life forever," Tkachuk said.

He specifically mentioned two of his Winnipeg teammates, Troy Murray, his first roommate and captain, and Eddie Olczyk, who nicknamed him Walt.

Tkachuk said he was lucky to play with Craig Janney with Winnipeg and the Phoenix Coyotes.

"One of the most unselfish players I've ever known," he said. "He helped me score 50 goals twice."

From Phoenix, Tkachuk went to St. Louis, and in his speech he said that's "where our lives changed forever."

The Tkachuks made St. Louis their permanent home, where Keith and Chantel raised their family, including Florida Panthers forwards Matthew and Brady, and their daughter, Taryn.

Tkachuk spent some time in his speech talking about former Blues executive Larry Pleau, who traded for him in St. Louis, traded him to the Atlanta Thrashers and then acquired him back.

"He's probably trying to move me as we speak," Tkachuk joked.

Tkachuk talked glowingly about his time with USA Hockey and said winning gold at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey "with teammates Doug Weight, Bill Guerin and Chris Chelios was one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life. They are teammates and remain my best friends 30 years later. That's the gift of hockey. Our culture is the best in sports."

Tkachuk saved his family for the second half of his speech, mentioning Mary Kay and Beth, "the most loyal and protective sisters anyone can ask for," and his brother Kevin, whom he called his "best friend."

He honored his parents, dad John and mom Gerry, by saying, "This night is truly yours."

"If there was a hall of fame for parents mine would be enshrined on the first ballot," he said. "They sacrificed, served, led and inspired. I'm here tonight because of them.

"I purposely cannot look at my mother. She's crying right now and she'll make me cry."

Tkachuk honored his children, and as he did so it was clear that Matthew had tears in his eyes. He said Chantel is "the biggest win in my life. You raised two sons, a daughter and a husband."

Then Tkachuk got back to his opening joke.

"I began tonight by joking about a Tkachuk finally getting a warm reception in Toronto, but the truth is throughout my life this game has welcomed me at every level," Tkachuk said. "I accept this honor with gratitude to everyone who has been a part of my journey."

-- Dan Rosen, senior writer