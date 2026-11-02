Curley had major impact on women's hockey en route to Hall of Fame

Don MacLeod, who coached the 1990 U.S. women's team, saw what Curley brought while he was women's hockey coach at Northeastern University (1981-93) and knew what a force she would be internationally.

"She didn't play with me at Northeastern, but she did play against us, and she was definitely the best in her time," MacLeod said. "She's got all the skills. She was that good. The top women's players today are dazzling and so skilled, and she was that good back in the day. Back in the day was mid-1980s to early 90s and offensively, nobody around was like her."

Cammi Granato, who played hockey at Providence and ended up breaking some of Curley's records there, played on a line with Curley in the 1990 tournament. Granato, one of the first women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame when she was given the honor in 2010, said playing with Curley was pretty surreal.

"She and Angela James were the two dominant players, Angela for Canada and Cindy for the U.S.," Granato said. "I think the difference with Angela was there was so much more knowledge of hockey in Canada and people paid attention. When we went to Ottawa that year, it was sold out for the first women's world championship, and that's where Cindy and Angela were at as well.

"Cindy just didn't really get the recognition because I don't think women's hockey exploded in the U.S. until we won (gold) at the Nagano Olympics in 1998. She was the product of no one knowing who she was, but she was just so dominant, so good."

James won gold with Canada in four world championships (1990, 1992, 1994 and 1997) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall with the Class of 2010. She remembers having to deal with Curley at several world championships.

"It was her finesse and her ability to read the game, face-offs, plays and she was shifty," James said. "She was pretty shifty out there. She'd always get behind you and then at the last minute before you knew she was there, the puck was in the net.

"Funny enough, I've played in the USA (Adult) Nationals in Florida for the last couple of years. I ran into Cindy and she was playing in the 60s (age division) and in her little Boston accent, she asked me, 'You're not playing in the '60s, are you?'" James said with a laugh. "I said, 'No, but now that I know you're playing there, I'm going to play there, too.'"