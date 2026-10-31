Cuthbert says winning Foster Hewitt Award 'ultimate honor'

Like Hewitt's famous call, Canadian hockey fans remember where they were listening to Cuthbert in the gold medal final.

"I don't think there will ever be anything like the 'Golden Goal' and Sidney Crosby and that moment," Cuthbert said of his favorite call. "My memory of that was after throwing it back to the panel and they were discussing whether it compared with Paul Henderson's goal and I was thinking, 'No way; it can't be.' But for a generation, as you digest it and you start to think about it, winning gold to cap an amazing Olympics in Vancouver, and what it meant to people, it's at least in the discussion."

Cuthbert's broadcasting career began at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, where he called football and hockey games on campus radio in the late 1970s.

From there, Cuthbert went on to become the voice of the Yorkton Terriers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, honing his craft and making hockey contacts that have lasted to this day.

"The story I always tell; the first road trip, a 15-year-old kid sits beside me and introduces himself and says, 'I'm Ken Daneyko and I'm going to play in the NHL,'" Cuthbert said. "Kenny and I, we couldn't imagine how far that Terrier bus was going to take us.

"Things happened quick from there. I went back to Kingston briefly and then I got a job offer at CJAD in Montreal. I went from covering the Yorkton Terriers to covering the Montreal Canadiens in short order."

As a young broadcaster, Cuthbert sat in the famous seat in the press box at the Montreal Forum, once occupied by Hewitt himself.

"I remember the first time I called a game at The Forum with Dick Irving alongside me and Dick kind of reminded me who had been in that seat before me," Cuthbert said. "Not that I needed reminding, so that was kind of your 'Welcome to the NHL moment' for sure."

From Montreal, Cuthbert was hired by CBC Sports to host games in Edmonton for Hockey Night in Canada. He got an opportunity to do play-by-play when head broadcaster Don Wittman was not available.

Cuthbert arrived in Western Canada just in time to watch the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup five times in seven years (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990).

"In Montreal, I used to talk to (journalist) Red Fisher and he would always entertain me with stories of the great Canadiens teams and I thought, what an experience to be able to cover one of the greatest teams in the history of the League," Cuthbert said. "Then shortly thereafter, I ended up covering one of the all-time greats, if not the all-time greatest team in the Edmonton Oilers."

Cuthbert was well known throughout Western Canada because of his Oilers coverage but came into prominence nationally in April 1988, during a playoff game between the Canadiens and Boston Bruins, when he was in Washington, D.C., for a playoff game between the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils.

The Canadiens and Bruins were the national broadcast on CBC, and cut to Cuthbert during intermissions to drop in on the Capitals and Devils.

However, a power outage in Montreal that night left CBC in the dark, and they turned to Cuthbert to fill the airtime, broadcasting the game from Washington, while handling the intermissions on his own.

"They just came to me at one point late in the first period and I thought I was just doing my drop-in hit during the intermission and I called about three minutes and then we threw to commercial and I thought that was it," Cuthbert said. "Then they said I had to keep going. Halfway through the second period, I started giving scores of the Boston-Montreal game and I was really uncomfortable because I'm thinking if people know that game's on, they're going to be upset they can't watch because it was obviously the marquee game."

A generator at The Forum allowed the game to continue, but it was not strong enough to power a national broadcast. Cuthbert and his producer were on their own to carry the entire show that evening.

"I ended up doing about two-and-half hours of play-by-play and hosting the intermission and analysis, so it was kind of a one-man show plus a producer in a small truck that was helping out," Cuthbert said. "It was a chaotic night and when we left the rink to get back to the hotel in Washington, I remember asking the producer if our careers had ended that night? His answer was, 'I'm not sure,' so that wasn't very reassuring."