Kraken practice in Helsinki, ready for team bonding at Global Series Finland

HELSINKI -- As the Seattle Kraken’s practice came to an end Monday, they formed their usual circle at center ice and, at the urging of their teammates, the four players from Finland -- forwards Kaapo Kakko and Jani Nyman, defenseman Ville Ottavainen and goalie Nikke Kokko -- moved to the middle to lead the group stretch.

It was a recognition from the group that the four were on home ice at Veikkaus Arena’s underground practice rink for the NHL Global Series Finland.

“I think we all knew that's how it's going to go (being) from Finland and all the Finns in the middle,” Kakko said. “That's kind of what everyone wanted to do. So, I think maybe a little special. It was fun.”

The Kraken will take on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in games here on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS) and Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1). It’s also an opportunity for Kakko, Nyman, Ottavainen and Kokko, who was recalled as a non-rostered third goalie for the trip, to show off their home country and for their teammates to experience some of Finland’s culture together.

The team arrived in Helsinki on Sunday after leaving Seattle following a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers. After spending what remained of the day trying to get some rest and begin the adjustment to the 10-hour time difference, the Kraken skated for the first time here Monday on the rink known as “The Cave”, which is about 120 feet below ground level and hewn from granite bedrock.

Veikkaus Arena is home of Jorekit of Liiga, Finland’s top professional league, and its under-20 team plays its home games in “The Cave.” So, Nyman, who came up through Ilves’ organization in Tampere, actually played junior games there.

“It's so fun,” he said. “It's different, but it's good.”

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle represented Canada at the 2012 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki, but the forward couldn’t remember if he’d skated on the rink previously.

“It was neat, the rock, coming down the elevator into like a cave,” Eberle said. “The roof is pretty low. We were saying (6-foot-9 forward Curtis Douglas) had to duck to make sure he didn’t hit his head. But all of this has been great.

“This is my 17th year in the NHL. I’ve never done anything like this. I was looking forward to this opportunity.”