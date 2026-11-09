Kraken practice in Helsinki, ready for team bonding at Global Series Finland

Activities ahead of games against Hurricanes provide chance to become ‘close-knit group’

Kraken practice FIN

© Seattle Kraken

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

HELSINKI -- As the Seattle Kraken’s practice came to an end Monday, they formed their usual circle at center ice and, at the urging of their teammates, the four players from Finland -- forwards Kaapo Kakko and Jani Nyman, defenseman Ville Ottavainen and goalie Nikke Kokko -- moved to the middle to lead the group stretch.

It was a recognition from the group that the four were on home ice at Veikkaus Arena’s underground practice rink for the NHL Global Series Finland.

“I think we all knew that's how it's going to go (being) from Finland and all the Finns in the middle,” Kakko said. “That's kind of what everyone wanted to do. So, I think maybe a little special. It was fun.”

The Kraken will take on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in games here on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS) and Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1). It’s also an opportunity for Kakko, Nyman, Ottavainen and Kokko, who was recalled as a non-rostered third goalie for the trip, to show off their home country and for their teammates to experience some of Finland’s culture together.

The team arrived in Helsinki on Sunday after leaving Seattle following a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers. After spending what remained of the day trying to get some rest and begin the adjustment to the 10-hour time difference, the Kraken skated for the first time here Monday on the rink known as “The Cave”, which is about 120 feet below ground level and hewn from granite bedrock.

Veikkaus Arena is home of Jorekit of Liiga, Finland’s top professional league, and its under-20 team plays its home games in “The Cave.” So, Nyman, who came up through Ilves’ organization in Tampere, actually played junior games there.

“It's so fun,” he said. “It's different, but it's good.”

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle represented Canada at the 2012 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki, but the forward couldn’t remember if he’d skated on the rink previously.

“It was neat, the rock, coming down the elevator into like a cave,” Eberle said. “The roof is pretty low. We were saying (6-foot-9 forward Curtis Douglas) had to duck to make sure he didn’t hit his head. But all of this has been great.

“This is my 17th year in the NHL. I’ve never done anything like this. I was looking forward to this opportunity.”

The games here will, obviously, have more meaning for the Kraken’s players from Finland, but the trip is also a chance for the entire team to spend some quality time together in a different setting from the other 82 regular-season games it will play. Despite whatever fatigue the players might have been feeling from the travel and time difference, Seattle coach Lane Lambert noticed a jump in energy during practice.

“Clearly, we're super happy that (the players from Finland) are able to come back to their home country and, obviously, there’s a lot of excitement,” Lambert said. “But what's been really nice to see for me is how they've sort of brought the group together. Kaapo has done some things and prepared some things for guys and the entire team to experience while we're here in Finland.”

Kakko took the lead in organizing the team’s off-ice activities here. The agenda following practice Monday included a trip to the sauna, coupled with a plunge in the frigid Baltic Sea.

“That's something that's going to be pretty fun, I guess,” Kakko said. “So, I think it’s good for the team bonding. Especially early in the season, I think we can use that.”

The Kraken (9-6-1) were also looking for a team dinner and sampling of local delicacies, such as salmon soup and sauteed reindeer. They will have the day off Tuesday to explore the city before returning to practice Wednesday and sharpening their focus on facing the Hurricanes, who lead the NHL with 30 points (14-3-2).

“Once, I’m sure, Wednesday comes, it’s all business,” Eberle said. “We’ll get back to full work. … But this is an opportunity. You get on the plane, and you come all the way here. It’s an experience you get to do together. That in itself is bonding.

“Especially early in the year, I think that’s a very important thing. You become a close-knit group, and you share memories and this is a good example of that.”

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