There are three games on the NHL schedule for Monday. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: McDavid looks to extend season-opening point streak for Oilers
Edmonton captain aims to become fastest to 40 assists; Celebrini, Sharks hope to end skid
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
McDavid chasing history
Connor McDavid looks to extend his season opening 18-game point streak for the Edmonton Oilers (12-3-3) against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, MSG). The Oilers captain leads the NHL with 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) and can become the third player in League history to reach 50 points in 19 or fewer games; he has the chance to join Mario Lemieux (1988-89, 1992-93, 1995-96) and Wayne Gretzky (1983-84 , 1984-85). McDavid can also become the fastest player in NHL history to reach 40 assists; Gretzky did so in 22 games in 1984-85.
Celebrini goes for No. 200
Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, can get his 200th career point when they host the New York Islanders at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, TVAS). The Sharks captain has 199 points (77 goals, 122 assists) in 169 games and at 20 years, 149 days) can become the fifth-youngest player in League history at the time of his 200th career point, behind Sidney Crosby (19 years, 207 days), Gretzky (19 years, 347 days), Jimmy Carson (20 years, 107 days) and Lemieux (20 years, 133 days on Feb. 15, 1986). Celebrini leads San Jose (7-11-1) this season with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 17 games and has a three-game point streak (five points; two goals, three assists). San Jose has lost five straight in regulation.
Jamie’s Flyin’
Jamie Drysdale can extend his NHL career-high point streak to five games for the Philadelphia Flyers (4-10-5), who visit the Vancouver Canucks (9:30 p.m. ET; SN+, NBCSP). The defenseman has six assists during his run, which began Nov. 1. The only players at his position with more points this month are Evan Bouchard (Oilers) and Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim Ducks), who each have eight. Philadelphia has lost three in a row (0-2-1). Brock Boeser can become the sixth fastest to 500 points with the Canucks (3-14-1), who have lost five straight in regulation. He has 498 points (233 goals, 265 assists) in 648 games.
Steady Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer looks to take the team lead in scoring for the Islanders. The 19-year-old defenseman, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 16 games, tied for the team lead with captain Bo Horvat (seven goals, nine assists). Schaefer has 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists) in 98 career games. The only defensemen in the modern era (since 1943-44) with as many goals before his 100th game are Mark Howe (31), Brian Leetch (30) and Phil Housley (29).
Rangers rolling again
The Rangers (10-7-1) are starting to put things together again and are looking for their fourth straight victory against the Oilers in the second of a four-game road trip. New York lost four straight before this run, including 4-1 to Edmonton at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 1. Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 18 games. He needs one assist to pass Leetch (20 in 2000-01) and tie Jaromir Jagr (21 in 2006-07) for the second-most assists prior to a player’s 20th game of a season in Rangers history. Andy Bathgate holds the team record (22 in 1961-62).
The schedule
New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, MSG
Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN+, NBCSP
New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, TVAS
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