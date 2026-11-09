NHL On Tap: McDavid looks to extend season-opening point streak for Oilers

Jamie’s Flyin’

Jamie Drysdale can extend his NHL career-high point streak to five games for the Philadelphia Flyers (4-10-5), who visit the Vancouver Canucks (9:30 p.m. ET; SN+, NBCSP). The defenseman has six assists during his run, which began Nov. 1. The only players at his position with more points this month are Evan Bouchard (Oilers) and Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim Ducks), who each have eight. Philadelphia has lost three in a row (0-2-1). Brock Boeser can become the sixth fastest to 500 points with the Canucks (3-14-1), who have lost five straight in regulation. He has 498 points (233 goals, 265 assists) in 648 games.