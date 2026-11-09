NHL Status Report: Smits week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Calgary Flames

Kevin Bahl will have season-ending surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon, the Flames announced Sunday. Coach Ryan Huska said the defenseman was injured during an off-ice warmup ahead of a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. "That's kind of a freak thing," Huska said. "You don't hear of that really, ever. He's doing fine. I mean, as fine as he can be." Bahl leads Calgary with an average ice time of 21:56 in 16 games. He is in the second season of a six-year, $32.1 million contract ($5.35 million average annual value) he signed on June 28, 2025. "It's just a terrible break for a guy that I would consider our best player up to this point in the season," Huska said. "Unfortunately, sometimes things happen, and because of that we're losing a really good player for the rest of the year, so it's a tough situation for him for sure. But he's doing fine. It's just a matter now of waiting to get the surgery done on it." … Defenseman Brayden Pachal was recalled from the AHL ahead of a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Calgary concludes a three-game homestand (1-1-0) against the Rangers on Wednesday.