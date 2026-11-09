Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Smits week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury
Point ‘might miss some time’ for Lightning; Nugent-Hopkins will play for Oilers
© Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
New York Rangers
Alberts Smits is week to week for the Rangers because of an upper-body injury and will not play against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, MSG). The 18-year-old defenseman, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, played 13:22 in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 5. The rookie does not have a point in 17 games this season and is averaging 14:29 of ice time. Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point (undisclosed) left in the first period for the Lightning in a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. The forward played six shifts totaling 5:35 of ice time before exiting the game. "You saw he couldn’t come back, so hopefully it’s not too serious, but unfortunately he might miss some time," coach Jon Cooper said. Point has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 17 games this season. Tampa Bay will conclude its four-game road trip with back-to-back games at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday and Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday before beginning a six-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Edmonton Oilers
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was on the ice for the morning skate wearing a bubble and will play for the Oilers against the Rangers on Monday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, MSG). The forward left a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday just 45 seconds into the second period after taking a puck to the head off of teammate Ryan Shea. “Best case in a bad scenario,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “It was painful at the time and had to do some tests and stuff and unfortunately couldn’t get back out there. I’ll be good tonight.” Nugent-Hopkins has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in nine games.
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New York Islanders
Forwards Mathew Barzal (knee) and Matias Maccelli (lower body) wore noncontact jerseys at the morning skate and are not expected to play for the Islanders at the San Jose Sharks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, TVAS). Barzal has yet to make his season debut after he reaggravated his injury prior to training camp. He led New York with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games last season. Maccelli will likely miss his ninth straight game since his injury on Oct. 17. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. Ryan Pulock (upper body) skated in a regular jersey, but the defenseman is expected to miss his fourth straight game. Islanders coach Peter DeBoer said there is "potential" all three could play before their three-game road trip ends Saturday.
Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar left practice Sunday for precautionary reasons, with Avalanche coach Jared Bednar saying the defenseman will be reevaluated Monday. Bednar also said Makar is expected to go on a four-game road trip that begins at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT). The 28-year-old has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 17 games.
Washington Capitals
Rasmus Sandin (torn ACL) and Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy) were on the ice Monday and are “around the corner,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. Sandin, a defenseman, practiced fully without a noncontact jersey for the first time since injuring his right knee April 21. Desharnais, a defenseman, skated before practice got underway. “Small baby steps. They’re getting closer and closer,” Carbery said. Washington, which recalled defenseman Justin Holl from Hershey of the AHL, visits the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT).
San Jose Sharks
Alexander Wennberg is expected to play for the Sharks against the Islanders on Monday (10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, TVAS) after missing 10 games because of an upper-body injury. The forward was week to week since sustaining his injury Oct. 19. Wennberg has three assists in nine games this season.
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St. Louis Blues
Logan Mailloux was activated from injured reserve by the Blues and could make his season debut against the Red Wings on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN+). The defenseman had surgery on his right hand Sept. 27. Mailloux had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 67 games for St. Louis last season.
New Jersey Devils
Anthony Mantha did not travel with the Devils for their 4-0 win at Toronto on Sunday and will miss some time, coach Sheldon Keefe said. The forward left a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday after taking a high stick to the throat by defenseman Adam Pelech and returned to New Jersey to get evaluated. Mantha has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 17 games after signing a two-year, $9.5 million contract July 15. New Jersey visits Winnipeg on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN).
Calgary Flames
Kevin Bahl will have season-ending surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon, the Flames announced Sunday. Coach Ryan Huska said the defenseman was injured during an off-ice warmup ahead of a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. "That's kind of a freak thing," Huska said. "You don't hear of that really, ever. He's doing fine. I mean, as fine as he can be." Bahl leads Calgary with an average ice time of 21:56 in 16 games. He is in the second season of a six-year, $32.1 million contract ($5.35 million average annual value) he signed on June 28, 2025. "It's just a terrible break for a guy that I would consider our best player up to this point in the season," Huska said. "Unfortunately, sometimes things happen, and because of that we're losing a really good player for the rest of the year, so it's a tough situation for him for sure. But he's doing fine. It's just a matter now of waiting to get the surgery done on it." … Defenseman Brayden Pachal was recalled from the AHL ahead of a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Calgary concludes a three-game homestand (1-1-0) against the Rangers on Wednesday.