Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

FORWARD

Matvei Michkov, PHI (45%)

-Ranked 104th overall in standard fantasy leagues.

-10pts (8G/2A), 5 PPP, 19 SOG, 2 HIT, 7 BLK in 13gm.

-Line with Porter Martone & Noah Cates + PP1 with Martone & Trevor Zegras.

-21 years old; 7th pick in 2023 NHL Draft.

Jack Roslovic, TOR (43%)

-Ranked 76th overall in standard fantasy leagues.

-12pts (5G/7A), 1 PPP, 36 SOG, 7 HIT & 7 BLK in 13gm.

-L1 with Auston Matthews & Easton Cowan.

Kiefer Sherwood, SJS (41%)

-Ranked 56th overall in standard fantasy leagues.

-6pts (2G/4A), 1 PPP, 21 SOG, 68 HIT & 6 BLK in 12gm.

-L2 with Ivar Stenberg & Michael Misa.

Arseny Gritsyuk, NJD (19%)

-9pts (6G/3A), 2 PPP, 25 SOG, 11 HIT & 7 BLK in 11gm.

-L1 with Jack Hughes & Jesper Bratt + PP2.

-Has scored goals in 5 straight & 6 out of past 7gm.

-NHL EDGE stats: 91st percentile in average shot speed (63.64 mph); also ranks highly in perimeter shots on goal.

James Hagens, BOS (16%)

-Ranked 115th overall in standard fantasy leagues.

-9pts (4G/5A), 1 PPP, 24 SOG, 7 HIT & 16 BLK in 12gm.

-L3 with Elias Lindholm & Casey Mittelstadt + PP2.

-19 years old (turns 20 on Nov. 3); 7th pick in 2025 NHL Draft.

Joel Farabee, CGY (15%)

-Ranked 92nd overall in standard fantasy leagues.

-9pts (2G/7A), 6 PPP, 24 SOG, 3 HIT & 8 BLK in 10gm.

Michael McCarron, MIN (8%)

-Ranked 90th overall in standard fantasy leagues.

-31 years old; 25th pick in 2013 NHL Draft.

-6pts (1G/5A), 0 PPP, 25 SOG, 40 HIT & 12 BLK in 13gm.

-L2 with Blake Coleman & Bobby Brink.

-NHL EDGE stat: 87th percentile in hardest shot (88.22 mph).