Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

D'Astous on Lightning's PP1; Gritsyuk heating up for Devils; podcast analysis

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

© Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com identifies the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire throughout the 2026-27 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

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FORWARD

Matvei Michkov, PHI (45%)
-Ranked 104th overall in standard fantasy leagues.
-10pts (8G/2A), 5 PPP, 19 SOG, 2 HIT, 7 BLK in 13gm.
-Line with Porter Martone & Noah Cates + PP1 with Martone & Trevor Zegras.
-21 years old; 7th pick in 2023 NHL Draft.

Jack Roslovic, TOR (43%)
-Ranked 76th overall in standard fantasy leagues.
-12pts (5G/7A), 1 PPP, 36 SOG, 7 HIT & 7 BLK in 13gm.
-L1 with Auston Matthews & Easton Cowan.

Kiefer Sherwood, SJS (41%)
-Ranked 56th overall in standard fantasy leagues.
-6pts (2G/4A), 1 PPP, 21 SOG, 68 HIT & 6 BLK in 12gm.
-L2 with Ivar Stenberg & Michael Misa.

Arseny Gritsyuk, NJD (19%)

-9pts (6G/3A), 2 PPP, 25 SOG, 11 HIT & 7 BLK in 11gm.
-L1 with Jack Hughes & Jesper Bratt + PP2.
-Has scored goals in 5 straight & 6 out of past 7gm.
-NHL EDGE stats: 91st percentile in average shot speed (63.64 mph); also ranks highly in perimeter shots on goal.

James Hagens, BOS (16%)
-Ranked 115th overall in standard fantasy leagues.
-9pts (4G/5A), 1 PPP, 24 SOG, 7 HIT & 16 BLK in 12gm.
-L3 with Elias Lindholm & Casey Mittelstadt + PP2.
-19 years old (turns 20 on Nov. 3); 7th pick in 2025 NHL Draft.

Joel Farabee, CGY (15%)
-Ranked 92nd overall in standard fantasy leagues.
-9pts (2G/7A), 6 PPP, 24 SOG, 3 HIT & 8 BLK in 10gm.

Michael McCarron, MIN (8%)
-Ranked 90th overall in standard fantasy leagues.
-31 years old; 25th pick in 2013 NHL Draft.
-6pts (1G/5A), 0 PPP, 25 SOG, 40 HIT & 12 BLK in 13gm.
-L2 with Blake Coleman & Bobby Brink.
-NHL EDGE stat: 87th percentile in hardest shot (88.22 mph).

DEFENSEMAN

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, TBL (18%)
-Ranked 147th overall in standard fantasy leagues.
-5 points during 4-game point streak; PPP in 3 straight.
-PP1 with Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel & Brandon Hagel.
-NHL EDGE stat: 91st percentile in hardest shot (94.09 mph).

Alexander Nikishin, CAR (28%)
-Signed 1-year contract Sunday to end RFA holdout.
-33 points (11G/22A), 10 PPP, 122 SOG, 132 HIT & 94 BLK as rookie last season.
-18:11 per game last reg. season but role diminished in playoffs (0G/1A in 17gm; 14:50 per game).
-NHL EDGE stat: 95th percentile in hardest shot (99.40 mph) & 98th percentile in offensive zone time % (47.3).

GOALIE

Devin Cooley, CGY (17%)
-3 wins & .912 SV% in 5 games this season.
-3gm win streak (.962 SV% in span) since rough outing vs. COL.
-NHL EDGE stat: tied for 2nd in high-danger SV% last season (.850) behind Ilya Sorokin (.864).

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Key trade (activate off injured reserve):

Connor Hellebuyck, G, NJD

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Others to consider adding:

Easton Cowan, F, TOR (48%)
Alex Laferriere, F, LAK (45%)
Dawson Mercer, F, WPG (5%)

Jacob Trouba, D, SJS (65%)

James Reimer, G, NYR (1%)

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