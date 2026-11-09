Hurricanes practice at 'The Cave' ahead of Global Series, 'felt like home'

The Hurricanes trudged into the rink about two hours after landing, the end of an eight-hour overnight flight.

Getting a sweat and working the legs are important in beating jet lag, but it's not always fun.

This time, though, was different, in part because of the setting. The Hurricanes used the arena's practice rink, known as "The Cave," for a brisk afternoon practice.

The rink is two stories underground, carved out of the bedrock upon which the arena is built. The white stone walls and roof contribute to an intimate setting. It's home to the junior team of Jokerit, one of the biggest clubs in Liiga, the top-tier professional league in Finland.

Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho played here when he was a junior player for Karpat's under-20 team. He was raving about it to his teammates on the bus ride from the airport.

"'Fishy' was calling it The Cave and we're like, 'Oh, that sounds interesting,' Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. "That might have been my first taking an elevator down into a rink, but, man, that ice felt like home."

The Hurricanes hit the ice like they were junior-aged again, hooting and hollering as they ran drills, the long plane ride a distant memory while they worked their minds and bodies in preparation for the first game against the Kraken on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1). The second game is Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi also played junior hockey here, visiting with Assat. He said Monday was the first time he had been back in at least a decade, but the place still carried the power to wow.

"I think everyone was pretty excited," he said. "I think some guys are feeling a bit better than the other ones. It was just a lot of fun to get out there. Guys were really pumped about seeing the sauna in the locker room and watching everything that's going on around them."

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour has seen a lot of rinks in his half century of playing and coaching, but admits this one holds a special place.

He first saw it the season after he retired. The Hurricanes came here for the 2010 NHL Premiere Series against the Minnesota Wild and Brind'Amour was starting his journey in the front office.

"It was my first year of being done (playing), but I was with the team, and that is just kind of in awe, you know, you don't see stuff like this," the coach said.

It wasn't all fun and games Monday.

There was news as well.

Staal took part in his first practice since sustaining a calf injury during warmups before Carolina's 4-1 victory at the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 11. He took part in the morning skate Saturday, but this was his first full practice.

"It was hard ice (out there) and it made it easy for me to get some glide for the big fella to get back into the practice," Staal said. "It was a fun practice and excited to be back with the guys."

Brind'Amour was excited too. The veteran center and captain is the linchpin to everything the Hurricanes do. Yes, they are an NHL-best 14-3-2 this season, but they are better with Staal in the lineup. The 38-year-old won the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as MVP of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring 12 points (eight goals, four assists) and shutting down the top line from each opponent in 19 postseason games.

"I don't know if he's (going to) be back (this trip), but he's in the mix now," Brind'Amour said. "We know what he means to our team, so seeing him out there is always a good sign."

Staal said he is shooting to return in one of these games against the Kraken but won't rush it.

"It kind of feels like where I'm at is just trying to get back to square in my mind and get back to the team and today was another step and another box checked," he said. "We're going to keep moving forward and if things continue to progress the way they have, I'll hopefully try to get in the lineup here soon. Whether it's here or, unfortunately, back home, but I'm trying to do my best to keep moving forward."