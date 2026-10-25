Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Latest line combinations, defense pairs, injury news from NHL.com writers
PANTHERS (5-4-2) at BLACKHAWKS (3-7-0)
3 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Sandis Vilmanis -- Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart
Lars Eller -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell
Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas
Akira Schmid
Cooper Black
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Patrick Kane
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Jordan Greenway
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato
Cole Smith -- Ryan Greene -- Andrew Mangiapane
Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski -- Sam Rinzel
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Oliver Moore
Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)
Status report
Each team practiced in Chicago on Saturday … Vilmanis and Gudas each are likely to return after being scratched for a 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday … Schmid will start after Black made 18 saves against the Penguins in his NHL debut … Mangiapane may play in his first game since the Blackhawks’ season opener; he was activated off injured reserve on Friday and was scratched for a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens … Soderblom could play after Knight started the past five games. … Byram skated in a noncontact jersey on Saturday; the defenseman has missed three consecutive games.
ISLANDERS (5-3-2) at STARS (6-3-1)
6 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee
Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Kessel -- Tony DeAngelo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Scott Mayfield
Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Calum Ritchie (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Joel Kiviranta -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Justin Hryckowian -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn
Dylan Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell -- Matthew Seminoff
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Esa Lindell (lower body)
Status report
Steel will not play; the forward received an injection to treat his injury. ... Faksa is also out, and Perron is not ready to make his Stars debut. Hryckowian and Seminoff were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League prior to game time.
CANADIENS (5-3-2) at JETS (4-3-3)
2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic
Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Oliver Kapanen -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Zachary Bolduc
Chris Kreider -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson
Kirby Dach -- Jake Evans -- Florian Xhekaj
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Owen Beck
Injured: Nick Suzuki (upper body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti
Alex Iafallo -- Viggo Björck -- Gabriel Vilardi
Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry -- Dawson Mercer
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Nino Niederreiter
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Mario Ferraro -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Stuart Skinner
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Tyrel Bauer, Brad Lambert, Alexander Command, Nico Daws
Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not have a morning skate. They are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. Mercer is expected to make his Jets debut after being acquired in the trade that sent goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. He would replace Lambert, a forward. … Salomonsson was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will make his season debut after recovering from shoulder surgery in April. … Namestnikov, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Oct. 15.
AVALANCHE (6-4-1) at PREDATORS (3-3-4)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nazem Kadri
Jaden Schwartz -- Fedor Svechkov -- T.J. Hughes
Taylor Makar -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Noah Juulsen
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Nicolas Roy (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Matthew Wood
Filip Forsberg -- Mavrik Bourque -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Status report
Roy, a forward, traveled with the Avalanche but is unlikely to play. … L’Heureux, a forward, is week to week and will miss his first chance to face his former team. … Annunen is expected to start in goal after Saros made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Nashville claimed Hunt, a defenseman, off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
WILD (7-3-2) at CANUCKS (2-9-1)
10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Olli Maatta
Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian
Calvin Pickard
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Spacek, Rieger Lorenz, Mason Shaw
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (hip)
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O'Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Brendan Gallagher
Liam Ohgren -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tom Willander
Guillaume Brisebois -- Luke Schenn
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Victor Mancini, Paul Cotter
Injured: Thatcher Demko (hip)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Pickard is expected to start for the second time this season after Wallstedt made 23 saves in Seattle. … The Canucks held an optional morning skate; it appears Cotter, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Ohgren returns to face his former team after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Thursday, a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. … Oleksiak, a defenseman, will be replaced by Brisebois, and Schenn comes back into the lineup after being scratched Thursday for Mancini, a defenseman.
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