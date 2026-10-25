Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CANADIENS (5-3-2) at JETS (4-3-3)

2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Oliver Kapanen -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Zachary Bolduc

Chris Kreider -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Kirby Dach -- Jake Evans -- Florian Xhekaj

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Owen Beck

Injured: Nick Suzuki (upper body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti

Alex Iafallo -- Viggo Björck -- Gabriel Vilardi

Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry -- Dawson Mercer

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Nino Niederreiter

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Stuart Skinner

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Tyrel Bauer, Brad Lambert, Alexander Command, Nico Daws

Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not have a morning skate. They are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. Mercer is expected to make his Jets debut after being acquired in the trade that sent goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. He would replace Lambert, a forward. … Salomonsson was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will make his season debut after recovering from shoulder surgery in April. … Namestnikov, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Oct. 15.