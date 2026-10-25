Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Latest line combinations, defense pairs, injury news from NHL.com writers

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

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PANTHERS (5-4-2) at BLACKHAWKS (3-7-0)

3 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart

Lars Eller -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas

Akira Schmid

Cooper Black

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Patrick Kane

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Jordan Greenway

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato

Cole Smith -- Ryan Greene -- Andrew Mangiapane

Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Sam Rinzel

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Oliver Moore

Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)

Status report

Each team practiced in Chicago on Saturday … Vilmanis and Gudas each are likely to return after being scratched for a 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday … Schmid will start after Black made 18 saves against the Penguins in his NHL debut … Mangiapane may play in his first game since the Blackhawks’ season opener; he was activated off injured reserve on Friday and was scratched for a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens … Soderblom could play after Knight started the past five games. … Byram skated in a noncontact jersey on Saturday; the defenseman has missed three consecutive games.

ISLANDERS (5-3-2) at STARS (6-3-1)

6 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Kessel -- Tony DeAngelo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Scott Mayfield

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Calum Ritchie (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Joel Kiviranta -- Wyatt Johnston --  Mikko Rantanen

Justin Hryckowian -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn

Dylan Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell -- Matthew Seminoff

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Oskar Bäck (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body), Esa Lindell (lower body)

Status report

Steel will not play; the forward received an injection to treat his injury. ... Faksa is also out, and Perron is not ready to make his Stars debut. Hryckowian and Seminoff were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League prior to game time.

CANADIENS (5-3-2) at JETS (4-3-3)

2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Oliver Kapanen -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Zachary Bolduc

Chris Kreider -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Kirby Dach -- Jake Evans -- Florian Xhekaj

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Owen Beck

Injured: Nick Suzuki (upper body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti

Alex Iafallo -- Viggo Björck  -- Gabriel Vilardi

Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry -- Dawson Mercer

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Nino Niederreiter

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Stuart Skinner

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Tyrel Bauer, Brad Lambert, Alexander Command, Nico Daws

Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not have a morning skate. They are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. Mercer is expected to make his Jets debut after being acquired in the trade that sent goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. He would replace Lambert, a forward. … Salomonsson was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will make his season debut after recovering from shoulder surgery in April. … Namestnikov, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Oct. 15.

AVALANCHE (6-4-1) at PREDATORS (3-3-4)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nazem Kadri

Jaden Schwartz -- Fedor Svechkov -- T.J. Hughes

Taylor Makar -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Nicolas Roy (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Matthew Wood

Filip Forsberg -- Mavrik Bourque -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

Roy, a forward, traveled with the Avalanche but is unlikely to play. … L’Heureux, a forward, is week to week and will miss his first chance to face his former team. … Annunen is expected to start in goal after Saros made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Nashville claimed Hunt, a defenseman, off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

WILD (7-3-2) at CANUCKS (2-9-1)

10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Olli Maatta

Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian

Calvin Pickard

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Spacek, Rieger Lorenz, Mason Shaw

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (hip)

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O'Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Brendan Gallagher

Liam Ohgren -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tom Willander

Guillaume Brisebois -- Luke Schenn

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Victor Mancini, Paul Cotter

Injured: Thatcher Demko (hip)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Pickard is expected to start for the second time this season after Wallstedt made 23 saves in Seattle. … The Canucks held an optional morning skate; it appears Cotter, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Ohgren returns to face his former team after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Thursday, a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. … Oleksiak, a defenseman, will be replaced by Brisebois, and Schenn comes back into the lineup after being scratched Thursday for Mancini, a defenseman.

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