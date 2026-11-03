Rinne was Hall of Fame person as well as goalie, Vanderklok says

My relationship with Pekka Rinne started my first year in the League.

We're only a year apart in age and I remember not knowing what this is going to be like. I remember thinking, "Yeah, I'm excited to get my first NHL opportunity, but also it's Pekka Rinne and we're almost the same age." I remember having a couple of weeks wondering how this is going to be.

But I also remember our first conversation and how engaged he was. He was all in and he made me feel like I was important to him right away. He made me feel like an extension of him, and I felt like we would do good things together.

It was his personality that made me feel that way right from Day 1.

He's the most respectful, humble person you could possibly meet. His list of accomplishments is impressive, but his greatness can't be measured by that. It's measured by who he is as a person.

He is the epitome of what it means to be a great human being, someone whose kindness and impact on others far surpasses anything he did on the ice. People remember the impact he had on them by how he made them feel. That sums him up.

In terms of our working relationship, I remember one time I asked him, "What are your expectations of me?" He said, "You're energized, detailed and a tireless worker, and I want you to be my eyes and ears for everything to help my game." I tried to be true to that.

Our relationship built over time and trust is earned on both sides, but we're very similar in our way of thinking. One time we did a personality assessment on the players to figure out how to coach them best and ours lined up. It's kind of crazy how it did, but that's how I always knew if he was feeling something, I was feeling it too, and vice versa.

We had a great working relationship. He was a tireless competitor, such a fierce competitor. He led by example in his work. He hated to lose. He wanted to be in the net. He wanted to work.

Pekka was meticulous in his craft and never believed less was more. He would always say knowledge is power. He was true to the way he studied the opposition and himself. He poured his heart and soul into the game and anyone around him knew that.

We had a player-coach relationship and we never crossed that line. We're probably better friends now than we were when we were trying to reach our goals when he was playing. But I truly cared about him like a son.

You're trying to help him do his thing and you want to see him do well, reach and accomplish all of his goals and his dreams. That's how I approached it and really, truly felt. He gave so much every single day on his end that I knew I owed it to him to reciprocate.

Every day wasn't rosy. We had tough times, like when I might find him in his stall or in the back change room and he hadn't even gotten out of his gear yet because he was so upset about his play or whatever. I might be driving home from the game and he'd call me and he'd be in a tough spot.

Those are calls you don't plan on getting because you go into each game with a positive outlook. You don't want to get those calls. They're the calls that the outside world never knows about. But, as a parent myself, if they're going to make those calls, you know they're needing someone in the moment, and you appreciate being the person they're reaching out to. We had that.

It was all his doing. It was all his investment. He invested so much into it and cared so much about the game and doing the right things. I wanted the same for him because I knew how much he really wanted it.

Everyone has heard the line, "Don't tell me, show me," and he showed you every day how much he cared about not only his preparation, but his teammates.

When Juuse Saros came in, I mean, players know players and he knew Saros was going to be a player, but he did everything to try to help him get his job.

You don't see that. You don't find that. But that just speaks to who he is.

He'd let "Juice" borrow his car. He'd have him over to his house for dinner all the time to try to help him get acclimated. On the ice they'd help each other. He truly took him under his wing while realistically knowing he was a threat, and they became great friends. It was incredible.