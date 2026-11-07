Bower, late bloomer in NHL, relished being part of Hall of Fame fraternity

Bower died of pneumonia at age 93 on Dec. 26, 2017, having been a hugely popular presence on the red carpet at Brookfield Place for many years. Unfailingly humble, he was almost embarrassed when he was stopped for a photo or a chat on his way into the induction ceremony, and so modest was he that he sometimes needed to be talked into attending the gala event.

Bower was elected to the shrine 50 years ago as a member of the Class of 1976, inducted with rugged defenseman Bill Quackenbush and members of the Builder category Jack Gibson, Philip Ross and William Wirtz.

“This is really wonderful,” he said upon being elected. “It’s a great honor. It’s nice to know your name will be on the honor roll. I didn’t expect to get in this soon (six years after his final game).”