Bergeron, Class of ‘26 in awe of company at Hall of Fame ring ceremony

As Bergeron sat on stage, listening to the introductions that followed his, he looked around the room and spotted the plaques honoring two fellow Boston Bruins legends. Over there was Johnny Bucyk. Over there? Bobby Orr.

The plaques honoring the Class of 2026 were already on display with them. The jacket ceremony is Sunday, when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils in the Hockey Hall of Fame Game (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NHLN, MSGSN). The induction ceremony is Monday (8 p.m. ET; TSN4, TSN5, NHLN).

Bergeron called it “definitely surreal” and “very, very humbling.”

“Hard to believe that my name is now up there in this room,” Bergeron said, “so definitely very special.”

This is when it really hits home for the inductees each year.

We call them immortals, but they’re human beings. They all started out as kids looking up to the greats. As they progressed through their careers, they learned from, played with and played against others whose faces, names and resumes are on those glass plaques.

They have heroes, mentors, teammates and competitors they cannot believe they’re joining.

“Oh, there’s so many of them,” Price said.

Price singled out Patrick Roy, another legendary Montreal Canadiens goalie, and Shea Weber, a former Canadiens teammate.

“Obviously, ‘Patty’ was somebody that I looked up (to), Patty Roy,” Price said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to go over to that wall over there and look at my picture and then look to my right and see ‘Webs’ there too. But there’s a lot of guys that I looked up to in here.”