Price set huge example on, off ice en route to Hockey Hall of Fame, Subban says

Everybody who walked through the doors of Bell Centre or the practice rink loved Pricey. He was the easiest person to talk to, to get along with. I don’t want to say that he’s basic because he’s not basic. The image of him being on a farm, riding a horse, that’s all real. But the other side of him is the one that connects with people from so many different walks of life. He and I could sit and talk about his ranch, about where he hunts and fishes. But we could also talk about our love of hip-hop music. He loves that music and culture. And that’s just one example.

It didn’t matter who you were, you would connect with Pricey. That’s a special quality to have. Not everybody has that quality in life, let alone in just a locker room or in a sport.

A lot of that comes from Pricey’s mom, Lynda, how strong of a woman she is, and from his father, Jerry. Meet his sister, Kayla, and she’s the same way. Super laid back, the most quality people that you can find. These are not superficial people, these are not people who need a whole lot, but they’re the best people to be around. You’ll have the best time with all of them.