Burke impacted many at all levels on his path to Hockey Hall of Fame Builder

The Sedins played their entire NHL careers with the Canucks (2000-18), helped Vancouver reach the Cup Final in 2011, were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022 and now are the team’s co-presidents.

"We were prepared to play for different teams, no question about that," Henrik Sedin said. "But for him to understand the significance of us playing together and how we made each other better and what we could do together instead of playing apart, he made a lot of big moves and traded away great players at the time to get us.

"The team was at a place, too, where they built something and were on the verge of becoming really good. So for him to get two young guys on the team, that's pretty gutsy by him to do that. That's why we're sitting here today where we are."

Daniel Sedin said Burke has meant a lot to them.

"First of all, drafting us and then he believed in us. In our first three years when we struggled and he's the main reason we had the careers that we had, because of his belief in us," Daniel said. "For him to get inducted is so special to us, knowing him for so many years and what he's done for us."

Burke had a big impact on a lot of players throughout their careers, and as they came into the League he had the same message for all of them.

"I remember one of the first speeches he gave us as a rookie in the League, when he established that the rookies were seen and not heard," said former Ducks forward and captain Ryan Getzlaf, whose first full NHL season was on the 2006-07 Cup championship team. "Made sure that we were well within our rights to do whatever we wanted, but at the same time he wanted us to learn from the veterans, and the amount of veterans we had around were great.

"I just remember Brian being kind of, I don't want to say intimidating, but he'd been around the game a long time and was an old-school guy. But he was perfect for what that team needed. What we needed was direction."

Burke can give off an intimidating presence, for sure, from his low voice and intense eyes to his trademark necktie, usually untied and draped around his neck.

"He's not all that tough. He thinks he's tough. He's just a big teddy bear," said former Canada women's hockey star and Hall of Fame member Angela James. "Every time he speaks, though, if you really listen to what he's saying, it's very important and it's profound.

James also worked in 2022-23 as general manager of the Toronto Six of the Premier Hockey Federation, a forbearer of the PWHL.

"What Brian brought to general managers is that education is important," James said. "You're not going to be able to just go in and be a general manager. You have to go through the ranks. Every person who got to where they are today, they don't do it alone."

Burke has had some incredible people in his corner, including Lamoriello, Bettman and the late former NHL executive and coach Pat Quinn. As Burke said, "I had pretty good mentors."