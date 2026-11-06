Price took inspiration from Canadiens legends on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

As he quietly slipped past Montreal Canadiens goaltending legends one after another on the all-time lists, Carey Price never more than briefly paused to consider his climb up the rankings of the NHL’s most storied franchise.

On Monday, the winningest goalie on a team that’s older than the League itself will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. And still, Price hasn’t sharply put into perspective his place with the Canadiens and the game at large.

“I’m definitely going to be going down that road,” Price said during summertime conversation from his home in Kelowna, British Columbia.

In a wide-ranging talk, Price would reflect on a remarkable body of work that brings him to Class of 2026 enshrinement in his second year of eligibility, joining many of hockey’s greatest players, brilliant goaltenders among them.