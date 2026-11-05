Bergeron's ability to connect with teammates helped pave Hall of Fame path

Years after Cheevers had first compared Bergeron to Ratelle, the same thought occurred to Bradley, along with the concept that the two French-Canadian centers should meet. He brought Ratelle to Ristuccia Arena in Wilmington, where the Bruins then trained. The pair walked in, over to Bergeron, who was putting on his pads, and Bradley made the introductions.

He thought, as he left them engaged in conversation in French, “Wouldn’t it be something if he turned out half of what Jean is?”

Bradley still doesn’t quite remember what prompted it all, just that, to him, it made sense.

It seems prescient, all these years later.

“To me, as it turned out,” Bradley said, “he’s just like Jean Ratelle.”

* * * *

According to popular understanding, the line came out of desperation.

In that scenario, it was a blender in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets that generated the trio that would become arguably the NHL’s best for the next half-dozen seasons: Marchand, Bergeron, and David Pastrnak. But to hear Bergeron tell it, that wasn’t the first time the three players noticed they had a spark.

The Bruins had gathered for a captain’s practice ahead of the 2017-18 season, Pastrnak’s fourth in the NHL and the first after he had become a true offensive force.

“We all grabbed, let’s say it was a white practice jersey, and we ended up being on the same line for captain’s practice,” Bergeron recalled. “We’re like, ‘oh my God.’ It just seemed right away to click and have some chemistry there.”

It didn’t become regular until after that Oct. 30 game in Columbus, with Cassidy wanting to spread out his offense, to keep it from being too top-heavy. But after that point, it was too good, too dynamic to break up.

“It just felt really natural from the get-go,” Bergeron said. “It was just a perfect mix of vision, chemistry, shooting, and even making the plays. It clicked right away.”

That season Bergeron would have 63 points (30 goals, 33 assists) in 64 games before surging to his NHL career-high 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 65 games the following season. It was a new era for a player as adaptable as anyone, a player who could excel in any situation -- power play, penalty kill, defensive zone, offensive zone, face-off dot -- a player just as important to the defensemen with whom he was paired as his linemates.

“He’s a dream to be on the ice with as a defenseman,” Ference said. “I would make an easy argument that he was way more valuable to whatever D-pair he was out there with than whatever wingers he was with.

“The center, especially in the system that we played, the demands of supporting a defense in the defensive zone, he was always 5 to 10 feet away from you, supporting the play and talking to you and always in the perfect position where you can dig a puck out and disrupt the play or do a quick little 10-foot pass and he was always there to pick it up just in the perfect spot.”

He was, effectively, a third defenseman.

“I always saw myself early maybe as an offensive player,” Bergeron said. “But I felt like I was able to play different styles and adjust to what was needed or wanted from the coaching staff. … I felt like it was always within me, but which facets were going to come out (depended) on what was needed, in a way.”

And it was that unselfishness, that adaptability, that leadership, on and off the ice, that landed him here, in the Hall of Fame.

“To me, it was a no-brainer,” Julien said in June. “He is a complete player, a coach’s dream because you could rely on him offensively in the big moments, you could rely on him defensively also in the big moments, rely on him for big face-offs. Every part of the game, he was one of those guys that a coach could lean on when you really had to. Patrice was that player who could do it all.

“When you talk about Hall of Famers, it’s not just about the guy that scores goals or the guy that stops every goal. It’s the guy that did everything during the game.”

* * * *

And everything away from it.

The sensitivity, the sense of people, had always been there for Bergeron, going back as far as his childhood. But as he contemplated the impact of the Oct. 27, 2007, hit from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Randy Jones, which resulted in a significant concussion, he considered whether that might have sharpened it, made it more acute.

Bergeron would miss the rest of the season with reverberations from that concussion, dizziness, sensitivity to light, periods spent sitting alone in a dark room.

To tell it now, he never believed that his career would be over, never contemplated the end.

But it had an impact.

“I think there’s a lot of things that changed at that point because obviously you appreciate the game a lot more,” Bergeron said. “I think it gives you a different perspective on how fast it can be taken away from you, how much you love it, how much you miss it.”

Bergeron would turn to a sports psychologist, Dr. Steve Durant, earlier than many in professional sports, after he sustained a second significant concussion early in his return, during the 2008-09 season.

“I think that gave me the perspective of, I’m not alone feeling like this,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys that never really talk about it. I personally think, as a leader, it’s OK to show that you’re vulnerable and you do feel the same feelings that (someone else) might be going through.

“That perspective changed my view on it, to share with people and open up and, at times, just to talk makes it better.”

It was something that Pastrnak brought up recently, after he was named captain of the Bruins -- the way that Bergeron could “sense” when something was amiss, the feel he had “for the players, for the humans.”

He called it a gift.

It’s what they still try to live up to, which was why just 10 days ago the Bruins leadership group gathered to ensure that enough support, enough touches were flowing through the room, using a younger player like forward Fraser Minten to reach out to other young players, the way Bergeron (or Chara) had once sent defenseman Charlie McAvoy over to forward Jake DeBrusk or defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

As McAvoy said, “(Bergeron) was always so mindful of taking care of everyone else. He always had an eye on that stuff. … You’re like, OK, this guy’s different. He’s different than other people. This guy really cares about you and he’s not afraid to show that he’s thinking about you and concerned and wants you to be OK. That’s a special thing.

“It’s one thing to be good at hockey. It’s another to be the best person.”

NHL.com Columnist Dave Stubbs contributed to this report