Bergeron put everything on the line en route to Hall of Fame, Marchand says

You would always hear about what guys go through in playoff time, but then there was Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2013. I remember sitting beside Patrice Bergeron on the bench, "Bergy's" all banged up, broken ribs, torn rib cartilage and a punctured lung, had to get shot up before the game. He can barely breathe and every time we came off after a shift, I couldn't even watch the game because I was so focused on this guy, he looked like he was going to keel over he was in so much pain.

It's just incredible when you understand what he was constantly putting himself through -- that was just one time, he's done it 1,000 times over his career -- where he's sacrificing his body for the group and he's still one of the best players on the ice. In that game, he was literally willing to lay everything on the line -- even his life potentially, having to spend multiple days in the hospital after we lost 3-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

For a guy like Bergy, it's so much more than a game or a championship. He wasn't doing that for himself. Yes, he wanted to be part of it, but I honestly think he was not going to let the team down that day, he didn't care what he had to go through. And the respect that you get from the entire group, from the entire organization, from the entire city of Boston and across the hockey world, it's incredible.

He was always there in the biggest moments, like in 2019 in St. Louis before Game 6 of the Final when we were down 3-2. Bergy didn't tell anyone he was doing it, but just before we took the ice, he broke out the most insane speech. Everyone got goosebumps listening to him talking about how much he believes in the group and how we were going to bring it back to Boston for Game 7. Ultimately, we didn't win the series but that was one of the best moments of leadership anyone on that team has ever seen. He calmed the whole group down and had us prepared and allowed us to just believe.

Then, there was 2011. He was still very young, but to me and to all the guys, he was so mature for his age and so focused and, at 25, he had been through so much already, losing almost a year of hockey to a traumatic concussion. That year he had gone to such a different level, on the ice, but off as well. I know he credits Mark Recchi a lot for that because "Rex" really tried to pull him out of his shell and have him become more vocal and you could see what an incredible leader he was.

Part of that was how he was communicating with each guy in the dressing room. He's the best I've ever seen at being able to walk into a room and automatically know how each guy is feeling. He can look around and be like, this guy, you can tell he's a little anxious, he's a little nervous, and he has the ability and the confidence to approach them and try to help them feel better, make them feel more comfortable or help pull them out of a funk or talk them through situations or just be a support. It was all year long, but especially when playoff time came. There was a determination within him that there was nothing that was getting in the way of his lifting that Cup. That's what big players do. They show up and shine in big moments.