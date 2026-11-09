Weber ‘fortunate to play’ with 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Weber and Bergeron only knew winning together. The defenseman marveled at how Bergeron controlled the game.

He won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward a record six times.

"As a defenseman, you want to be in control of situations. As a forward, a center, defensively he controlled it," Weber said. "He knew exactly where he was all the time. He defended as good as anyone below the hash marks. He was always in a good support position. And obviously offensively, yeah, he could make it happen offensively. It started at World Juniors when we were young. Just a great guy, have always kept in touch with him, and being able to play with him multiple times, I feel fortunate."

Weber and Price remain as close as they were when they played together, first at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, next at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, and for five seasons with the Canadiens, helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.

They live less than 10 minutes away from each other in Kelowna, British Columbia. They talk regularly, run into each other at their kids' sporting events on occasion, and sometimes skate together.

Weber said Price's poise is what he thinks made him a Hall of Fame goalie.

"He was never off kilter," he said. "He was never overanalyzing. He was always in control; in control of himself and the way he played. Obviously, his play speaks for itself. He's one of the best of all-time. He could read the game and make it look easy. You think that was an easy save, but no -- he read it off the blade or whatever the situation. He never got off kilter. If things didn't go well, he kept his level head. If things were going great, he stayed level. He kind of just rode it.

"To know those three guys, all three are amazing, just good human beings first of all, and I was fortunate to play with all of them. "I've had a lot of great teammates, and these were three of the best."