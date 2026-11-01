Keith Tkachuk's leadership made him fit for Hockey Hall of Fame, Roenick says

Keith Tkachuk was one of the top three power forwards during his time, with Brendan Shanahan and Rick Tocchet. He wasn’t the prettiest player. He wasn’t the best skater. He never tried to do too much, because he didn’t have the blazing speed most superstars had. But he had all the intangibles.

He made good passes at the right time. He was crafty with his hands — and elusive even — for a 6-foot-2, 235-pound man. He had these little moves that seemed to fool defensemen every time. He thrived in the most dangerous and painful areas. That tells you how smart he is. He’s not going to where the puck is; he’s going to where he knows the puck is going to be. He’s one of the all-time best in front of the net.

He’s also one of the reasons USA Hockey is a superpower. It wasn’t just the talent and grit; it was Keith’s leadership. His play in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey was so epic. When he fought Claude Lemieux 20 seconds into a round-robin game against Canada, you could tell he and that team were not going to be denied. He had six points (five goals, one assist) in seven games, and the United States won a best-on-best tournament for the first time.

When you look at American hockey, the best leaders — Tkachuk, Brian Leetch, Chris Chelios — not only loved to play the game, but when they put on that red, white and blue, something grew bigger in them. They were more engaged. They were more talkative. They were feistier. USA Hockey would not be where it is today without Keith Tkachuk and “Cheli” and Mike Modano, but “Walt,” as Keith is often called, was the ultimate leader. I mean, he and Cheli really were the leaders of that U.S. squad, without question.

Keith was the ultimate competitor. There are players who make others better, and there are leaders who drag people into the fight. Keith dragged you into the fight, whether you wanted it or not.