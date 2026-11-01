Tkachuk played ‘old-time hockey’ on way to Hall of Fame  

For much of Keith Tkachuk’s NHL career, the game wasn’t like it is today. But “Big Walt,” 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, went to the net anyway.

“It was borderline abusive, to be honest with you,” he said with a laugh. “If you’re willing to pay the price in those tough areas, at the end of the day, you get results. The rules are different now.”

Tkachuk will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Monday for his rare combination of skill and toughness.

The forward had 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists) in 1,201 games for the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers from 1991-2010, plus 2,219 penalty minutes. Only two other players in NHL history have had more than 500 goals, 1,000 points and 2,000 penalty minutes: Brendan Shanahan and Pat Verbeek.

Think his sons -- Florida Panthers forwards Brady and Matthew Tkachuk -- are tough?

“Matthew and Brady are very tough,” said Jeremy Roenick, Tkachuk’s former teammate, who wrote his testimonial for NHL.com. “But I still think their dad could have taken them up until the last couple years.”

Roenick laughed.

Tkachuk is 54 and an advisor to Blues president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong.

Brady and Matthew marvel at what their dad did and when he did it.

“He was the true definition of a power forward and played in an era when it was hard,” Matthew said. “It was physical. It was the hack-and-whacks. It was a ton of fights. Who knows how many more goals he would have scored if he wasn’t in the penalty box 200 minutes a year? It’s crazy.”

Brady said he would not have wanted to battle with his dad during a game.

“I mean, it was impossible to move him from the front of that net,” Brady said. “He was just a beast on the ice and a better guy off the ice.”

Tkachuk, born and raised in the Boston area, helped raise the standard for hockey in the United States by fitting the stereotype of a player from Canada. He ranks second in goals and sixth in points among U.S.-born players in NHL history, and he represented his country in four Olympics and two World Cups of Hockey, winning the World Cup in 1996.

“He was one of the most important guys to play the sport (as an American), because he played it the way old-time Canadians want it to be played,” said Jack Parker, Tkachuk’s coach at Boston University. “He played old-time hockey.”

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Tkachuk’s style traces back to the beginning.