The 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 9. This year's class includes Patrice Bergeron, Cindy Curley, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne and Keith Tkachuk in the Players category, and Brian Burke in the Builders category. Here, NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika profiles Tkachuk.
Tkachuk played ‘old-time hockey’ on way to Hall of Fame
True definition of a power forward left mark on NHL, USA Hockey
© Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
For much of Keith Tkachuk’s NHL career, the game wasn’t like it is today. But “Big Walt,” 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, went to the net anyway.
“It was borderline abusive, to be honest with you,” he said with a laugh. “If you’re willing to pay the price in those tough areas, at the end of the day, you get results. The rules are different now.”
Tkachuk will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Monday for his rare combination of skill and toughness.
The forward had 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists) in 1,201 games for the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers from 1991-2010, plus 2,219 penalty minutes. Only two other players in NHL history have had more than 500 goals, 1,000 points and 2,000 penalty minutes: Brendan Shanahan and Pat Verbeek.
Think his sons -- Florida Panthers forwards Brady and Matthew Tkachuk -- are tough?
“Matthew and Brady are very tough,” said Jeremy Roenick, Tkachuk’s former teammate, who wrote his testimonial for NHL.com. “But I still think their dad could have taken them up until the last couple years.”
Roenick laughed.
Tkachuk is 54 and an advisor to Blues president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong.
Brady and Matthew marvel at what their dad did and when he did it.
“He was the true definition of a power forward and played in an era when it was hard,” Matthew said. “It was physical. It was the hack-and-whacks. It was a ton of fights. Who knows how many more goals he would have scored if he wasn’t in the penalty box 200 minutes a year? It’s crazy.”
Brady said he would not have wanted to battle with his dad during a game.
“I mean, it was impossible to move him from the front of that net,” Brady said. “He was just a beast on the ice and a better guy off the ice.”
Tkachuk, born and raised in the Boston area, helped raise the standard for hockey in the United States by fitting the stereotype of a player from Canada. He ranks second in goals and sixth in points among U.S.-born players in NHL history, and he represented his country in four Olympics and two World Cups of Hockey, winning the World Cup in 1996.
“He was one of the most important guys to play the sport (as an American), because he played it the way old-time Canadians want it to be played,” said Jack Parker, Tkachuk’s coach at Boston University. “He played old-time hockey.”
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Tkachuk’s style traces back to the beginning.
© Graig Abel/Getty Images
Keith Tkachuk battles with Dave Ellett of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1996-97 season.
He was born in Melrose, Massachusetts, and spent his early years in the Jeffries Point neighborhood of East Boston, near Boston Logan International Airport. He called his parents “blue-collar people from Boston who lived paycheck to paycheck and did everything they could so I was able to live my dream.”
His dad, John, was a Boston firefighter for more than 40 years. His mom, Gerry, got him into hockey. She came from the Fitzgerald family. Tom Fitzgerald, a cousin four years older, would play in the NHL from 1988-2006.
Tkachuk idolized power forward Cam Neely, skilled defenseman Ray Bourque and the rest of the Boston Bruins, and he’d play on a street hockey rink after school.
“When the lights came on, you went home,” he said. “It was one of those neighborhoods where your mom would actually yell out the window. You lived in triple-deckers. I don’t know. You look back at it, it’s humbling.
“When the kids were growing up, I used to bring them and say, ‘This is where I grew up.’ They were kind of in awe of that. They just couldn’t believe it. But it was a great neighborhood. People did everything together. Kids were always out playing ball hockey or playing football or throwing the ball around.”
Kids would settle their differences themselves.
“It was one of those neighborhoods where if somebody was picking on you, the parents (would tell you to) go out there and take care of it,” he said with a laugh.
“It’s the opposite of how people parent nowadays, and I have no issue with that.
“And also growing up with the Boston Bruins, I mean, they were rough-and-tumble teams. The hatred for the Montreal Canadiens … So, that’s just the environment you grew up in. And I loved it. I loved it.
“Who didn’t want to be a Boston Bruin when you were growing up in Boston watching all these guys? It was a culture. It was a combination of skill and toughness.”
The family had one car and four kids. Mom would drive Tkachuk to youth hockey while Dad took the train to the firehouse downtown. When Tkachuk was about 11, the family moved to Medford, Massachusetts. Tkachuk played baseball, football and hockey until he went to Malden Catholic High, when he sacrificed football to take hockey seriously.
Tkachuk had 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in only six games as a senior. He sustained a separated shoulder, then got a skate caught in a rut, broke an ankle and had surgery, missing most of hockey season and all of baseball season. His weight ballooned to 245 pounds.
He said he was projected to drop into the mid-to-late part of the second round of the 1990 NHL Draft, but the Jets took him at No. 19 because of Boston-based scout Joe Yannetti, who had coached him and coached against him over the years. He was only the 13th U.S.-born player to be drafted in the first round out of high school.
“They took a chance on me,” Tkachuk said.
© Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Keith Tkachuk (second from l.) celebrates with son, Matthew, after won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers for the second straight season in 2024-25.
Yannetti agrees that the Jets took a chance, but he looks at it much differently.
Winnipeg originally had the No. 14 pick, but the Jets traded Dale Hawerchuk and the No. 14 pick to the Buffalo Sabres for Scott Arniel, Phil Housley, Jeff Parker and the No. 19 pick. Yannetti was nervous that it could cost them Tkachuk, because the Bruins, Hartford Whalers and Philadelphia Flyers had interviewed him.
“The organization took a chance, because it could have backfired and someone could have snuck in there and picked him,” Yannetti said. “If we had known that he was going to turn out to be a Hall of Famer, we would have been stupid in not drafting him at 14.”
Tkachuk couldn’t believe it.
“When I called him to tell him that we just drafted him, he says, ‘Coach, what are you doing? You kidding with me? You drafted me?’” Yannetti said. “I said, ‘Well, weren’t you watching it on TV?’ Well, in those days, it was only on for two hours, and it went off, so he never saw himself get drafted.”
Parker said after high school Tkachuk enrolled in summer school at Boston University and worked with strength and conditioning coach Mike Boyle.
“By the time we got on the ice in September, it was as if those injuries never took place, and the weight problem was already gone,” Parker said.
Tkachuk got off to a slow start as a freshman but ended up with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 36 games. BU went to triple overtime of the NCAA title game before losing to Northern Michigan, 8-7.
“He was pretty unique in the fact that he was physically gifted as a player, but he was so big and so strong that he could be a physical presence,” Parker said. “In college, there’s no fighting. He was young, and he hadn’t really come into his game yet. That started to come second semester when he started to run over people.”
Parker laughed.
Tkachuk left BU for Team USA in 1991-92 and played in his first Olympics. He broke into the NHL with Winnipeg afterward. In 1992-93, his first full season in the League, he had 51 points (28 goals, 23 assists) in 83 games for the Jets, plus 201 penalty minutes.
Parker remembered talking to Dave Silk, who played at BU from 1976-79, on the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team and in the NHL from 1980-86.
“I said to Silk, ‘What about this Tkachuk kid? He’s doing great in the NHL, huh?’” Parker said. “And it was just, like, his second year in Winnipeg. And David said to me, ‘Yeah, he’s really, really talented. Plus, he fights in his own division.’ (It’s hard to take on) guys you’re going to see all the time.
“That was an important attribute. He fights in his own division.”
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Tkachuk accomplished a lot in the NHL. He scored at least 50 goals twice, with Winnipeg in 1995-96 and Phoenix in 1996-97. He was captain of the Jets and Coyotes and played in five All-Star Games. Roenick raved about his leadership in the testimonial.
But Tkachuk said he is most proud of the Olympics and World Cups. He was almost 8 when the U.S. won gold at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. Mike Eruzione, the captain, who scored the winning goal in the “Miracle on Ice” game against the Soviet Union, was from Winthrop, Massachusetts, on the other side of the airport.
© Getty Images Sport
Keith Tkachuk (r.) and Bill Guerin celebrate during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
“That’s something I wanted to be a part of, representing my country,” Tkachuk said. “What kid didn’t want to be that guy scoring the game-winning goal and winning the gold medal?”
When the Americans won the World Cup in 1996, they won a best-on-best tournament for the first time. NHL players wouldn’t participate in the Olympics until 1998, so it was the closest thing to a gold medal then. It turned out to be the biggest team accomplishment of Tkachuk’s hockey career.
He helped set the tone 20 seconds into a round-robin game against Canada, fighting Claude Lemieux while Bill Guerin fought Keith Primeau. The U.S. went on to win, 5-3. Tkachuk finished the tournament with six points (five goals, one assist) in seven games.
Years later, his sons followed in his footsteps.
Matthew challenged Brandon Hagel off the opening face-off of a round-robin game against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025. Brady challenged Sam Bennett off the next face-off. The U.S. went on to win 3-1.
Although the Americans lost to the Canadians 3-2 in overtime of the 4 Nations title game, they defeated them 2-1 in overtime in the gold medal game of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, winning gold in men’s hockey for the first time since 1980 and a best-on-best tournament for the first time since 1996.
In the 4 Nations, Brady had three goals in four games, and Matthew had three points (two goals, one assist) in three games. In Milan, Brady had five points (three goals, two assists) in six games. Matthew had six assists in six games.
Keith was around a lot during each of those tournaments, helping not only his sons but the other U.S. players.
© Harry How/Getty Images
Keith Tkachuk on the ice at the 2004 NHL All-Star Game in St. Paul, Minnesota with sons and future NHL stars Brady (c.) and Matthew (l.).
“I’m proud of the fact that we’re getting more and more Americans in the League compared to when I came in,” he said. “You see how many players are being developed in USA Hockey. I think it’s great to see.”
Keith continues to travel the world scouting for the Blues and USA Hockey.
“His family and hockey are his life -- and being part of a team,” Matthew said. “He never wants to leave the game. It’s that team camaraderie. When you say ‘culture guy,’ that is my dad to a T. As his son, that’s what I’m most proud of about him.”
Well, that, and this: As Brady and Matthew travel around the NHL, they often run into people with stories about their dad -- trainers, equipment managers, ushers, security guys.
“What he did on the ice was special, but it was how he was as a person, his generosity with this time, making people feel important,” Matthew said. “He had thousands of best friends if you ask them. That’s kind of his legacy right there.”
Brady said, “He’s just a Hall of Fame person.”
NHL Stats contributed