NHL Status Report: Bahl to have season-ending surgery for Flames

Heiskanen remains sidelined for Stars; Senators goalie Ullmark missed eighth straight game; Korpisalo wins Rangers debut after injury

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© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Calgary Flames

Kevin Bahl will be placed on injured reserve and have season-ending surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon, the Flames announced Sunday. The defenseman played 20:51 in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 4. He leads the Flames with an average ice time of 21:56 in 16 games. Bahl is in the second season of a six-year, $32.1 million contract ($5.35 million average annual value) he signed with Calgary on June 28, 2005. … The Flames recalled defenseman Brayden Pachal for their home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSP).

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen missed his second consecutive game for the Stars, a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday, with an injury. The defenseman left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3 after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. The Stars don't play again until Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets in Dallas. Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time per game.

Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark was sidelined for the eighth straight game Saturday, when the Senators defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-2 at Canadian Tire Centre behind 30 saves from Samuel Ersson. The goalie has been out since sustaining a lower-body strain in a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21. Ullmark, who practiced fully Friday, is 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .945 save percentage this season. … Forward Ridly Greig (undisclosed) missed his second straight game and is day to day.

New York Rangers

Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves in his debut for the Rangers, a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. The goalie was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on July 1. He had not played this season because of a lower-body injury and made 34 saves for Hartford of the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint in a 4-1 loss to Hershey on Nov. 4. Dylan Garand played 12 consecutive games (10 starts, two in relief) for the Rangers since No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin sustained a season-ending lower-body injury on Oct. 9.

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