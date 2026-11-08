NHL Status Report: Bahl to have season-ending surgery for Flames

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen missed his second consecutive game for the Stars, a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday, with an injury. The defenseman left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3 after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. The Stars don't play again until Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets in Dallas. Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time per game.