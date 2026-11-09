NHL EDGE stats: Gauthier joins ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy race during goal surge

Cutter Gauthier is in the midst of a historic goal-scoring streak for the Anaheim Ducks, and his elite advanced metrics suddenly have him near the top of the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race.

Gauthier became the first player in NHL history with three hat tricks within the first 10 days of a calendar month (accomplished feat in eight-day span); the previous record for fewest days to three hat tricks in a month was 13 set by Phil Esposito (December 1970). Gauthier is the seventh player in NHL history with three hat tricks in a five-game span and first since Alexander Mogilny (1992-93).

Gauthier ranks third in the NHL in goals (15) this season and is only one behind the leaders, Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild (16 each); Gauthier has played one fewer game than Draisaitl and two fewer than Kaprizov. Gauthier, who’s 22 years old, is the fourth player in NHL history to have as many as 13 goals in any six-game span before turning 23 years old, joining Babe Dye (1920-21), Wayne Gretzky (1981-82) and Patrik Laine (2018-19).